OSU Kicker Vows to Ryan Day After Costing Michigan Game Last Year

We all know this season is basically a redemption year for Ryan Day after losing four times in a row. And if anybody can bet on Ohio State to win The Game, then 2025 is the year. However, Ohio State Buckeyes kicker Jayden Fielding plans to settle the score for Ryan Day.

Jayden Fielding, or as many remember him, the guy blamed for losing the game against Michigan, had a rough time in last season’s matchup. He missed two field goals that really hurt the Buckeyes in their 13-10 loss. He’s been open about wanting a game-winning kick this time around to make up for it. The big rivalry showdown is set for November 29, 2025, and it’s a massive moment for him to right that wrong.

We found out later that Fielding was kicking through a painful torn abductor injury last season, which explains those uncharacteristic misses. But he’s completely bounced back in 2025. On November 19, Eleven Warriors shared a clip of Fielding’s ultimate college dream on X:

“I have dreams about it. Of course, every kicker dreams of that moment and to have a game like I did last year. To be able to come back this year and turn the tables and flip the script would be a dream come true.” The senior kicker wasn’t just giving lip service either. That mental toughness is a big reason he’s so much better this year.

In fact, he recently drilled a career-long 49-yard field goal. Fielding is having a strong year, making 13 of his 17 field goals and going a perfect 73-for-73 on extra points. He’s locked in and ready for the moment. The whole team wants this win badly, not just Fielding. Michigan has had its number since 2021, so the Buckeyes are desperate to end that streak.

When the Buckeyes and Wolverines face off, if it comes down to a last kick, everyone will remember last year. For Jayden Fielding, this game is a chance to put the past behind him, silence any doubters, and be the hero his team needs. It would be the ultimate Hollywood ending to his comeback story. But before that, there are a few concerns.

Ryan Day on Buckeyes WR injuries

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day isn’t giving any updates on the injuries to key wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate as the Buckeyes prepare for their final home game against Rutgers. Both players are dealing with undisclosed issues, with Tate missing the last two games and Smith leaving the UCLA game at halftime. Day explained why he refuses to go into detail.

“Our policy is we don’t discuss specifics on injuries… once you start going down a little bit here, a little bit there, you can create a problem.” Instead, he said the program will stick to releasing information on game day.

Despite the silence, Day tried to reassure fans, mentioning that both players are doing well behind the scenes. Smith, who leads the Big Ten with ten touchdown catches, still managed to open last week’s game with a highlight one-handed grab before sitting out the second half. Tate, one of the top receivers in the conference in yards per game, remained sidelined.

With Rutgers up next, Ohio State is trying to focus on finishing strong before the showdown with Michigan. Day reminded his team that past wins or losses won’t help them now, saying, “Everybody has to be at their best right now. What’s happened in the past doesn’t affect this team.” For Ohio State, staying healthy and prepared is the priority as the season hits its most important stretch.