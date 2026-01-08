OSU Transfer Portal: Ryan Day Faces Multiple Setbacks as Jeremiah Smith and Others Announce Return

The 2026 year started with an expected curveball for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The chain reaction from the Miami loss was inevitable. That loss had a lot of Buckeyes to rethink about their place in the system and explore opportunities elsewhere. It’s safe to say Ohio State has been extremely busy in the college football transfer portal for 2026. So far, there have been more outgoings than incomings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Let’s talk about who’s heading out of Columbus first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outgoing Buckeyes

Not going to lie, the list seems a bit longer than usual. Ohio State saw nearly 20 players hit the portal.

Some of the most notable departures include running back James Peoples, who is heading to rival Penn State, and backup quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who is off to Louisville. We also saw some highly-rated recruits from recent years, like corners Bryce West (transferred to Wisconsin) and Aaron Scott Jr., and wide receivers Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter, decide to leave to find more playing time elsewhere.

Imago Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads Sonny Styles 0, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. 97, Brandon Inniss 1 and the Buckeyes onto the field against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 22, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA COL20251122118 AaronxJosefczyk

A huge loss on the offensive line is Tegra Tshabola, who had started 28 games at right guard over the last two seasons. On defense, former top recruit C.J. Hicks is off to USF.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players like Isaiah Kema (IOL) already headed to new Michigan Wolverines’ HC’s former program in Utah Utes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Other players who have entered the portal:

Keenan Nelson (S)

Maxwell Roy (DL)

Justin Terry (OT)

Nick McLartey (Punter – ASU)

Devontae Armstrong (IOL)

Jackson Courville (K)

DaMarion Witten (WR)

Logan George (EDGE)

Sam Williams Dixon (RB)

Dominick Kirks (DL)

Jelani Thurman (TE)

It’s a lot of talent walking out the door, especially among some of the younger players who were looking for an immediate impact role and maybe weren’t going to get it at OSU this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming new Buckeyes and retaining Buckeyes

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have added a single-digit number of confirmed transfers as of today.

So far, their biggest catch is probably defensive tackle John Walker from UCF. This guy was a top recruit coming out of high school and did great work at UCF, even earning Freshman All-American honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also grabbed wide receiver Devin McCuin from UTSA, who was a seriously productive pass-catcher in his time there. Add tight end Mason Williams from Ohio University, and a long snapper from UCF, Dalton Riggs, to handle snapping duties.

As for who’s sticking around, the roster for 2026 is still settling as some older players weigh their NFL Draft options.

The good news is that stars like running back Bo Jackson, wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss, and quarterback Julian Sayin are all expected back as key starters. However, wide receiver Carnell Tate has officially decided to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. Key defensive players like safety Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese and linebacker Sonny Styles probably are heading to declare for the draft soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the 2026 Ohio State Buckeyes team will look pretty different from the 2025 squad. There’s a mix of retaining core talent and bringing in portal players to fill gaps, while also losing some depth and future stars. It’s an interesting balance, but they are working hard to put the best possible team on the field next season. The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away!