Out of Playoffs Penn State Only Has One Goal as Interim HC Terry Smith Clears Doubts

Two months, zero wins, six back-to-back heartbreakers- yet Terry Smith is all about the “If.” Anything’s possible if the Penn State Nittany Lions stay locked in. The interim coach is laying down the law, and in the corner, the Land Grant Trophy sits pretty. That viral, boxy beast stacked with plaques, shelves, and school symbols reminds everyone what’s at stake. Smith has set out a clear ultimatum.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On November 12, the Penn State beat writer Audrey Synder quoted Smith from his latest presser, “It’s very important that we maintain control of the Land Grant Trophy.” Wondering where Smith draws the energy from? The Penn State-Michigan State rivalry has roots all the way back in 1914, but the Land Grant Trophy only joined the fight in 1993 once Penn State hit the Big Ten. Since then, they have owned the edge.

The Nittany Lions led 18-10 in games with the trophy on the line and took four of the last five matchups. Smith wasn’t calling the shots when Penn State beat Michigan State the last two times, but he was right next to James Franklin every step of the way. Now the headset’s his, and he knows this Saturday isn’t just another game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trophy honors the two universities’ unique places in history as the two pioneer land-grant schools in the nation. Land-grant universities got their start thanks to the Morrill Acts of the 19th century, combining practical skills and liberal education for the “industrial classes.” Michigan State was first in line as America’s agricultural college in 1855, with Penn State joining the club in 1863 as Pennsylvania’s official land-grant university. While the Land Grant Trophy might be Penn State’s goal at the moment, there is more to it.

The trophy turns out to be a life jacket to save them from elimination. Both squads are 3-6, so the loser of this weekend’s matchup is likely done with bowl talk unless a 5-7 team sneaks in. Even though Penn State’s big-season goals are gone, the team still has pride and a shot at a postseason invite on the line. “My feeling based on how they’re performing right now is, if we win enough games to get to bowl eligibility, I think they would play,” Smith said. “Because they haven’t laid down yet.” But before that, the Nittany Lions have to erase last time’s memory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last PSU trip to East Lansing in 2021? A 30-27 loss in a snowstorm that everyone still talks about. Fast forward, and both sides have shaken things up. Mel Tucker is gone, Jonathan Smith is in, and Franklin is out. With Smith in the driver’s seat, how does Penn State look now?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Penn State Nittany Lions on reset, refocus, and rebound mode

Getting handled by programs including UCLA and tripped up by Northwestern has crushed any realistic playoff hopes for Penn State. Back in September itself, they had a 38.8-percent chance to make the playoff field. Along with this, the quarterback picture got shaken up in the Nittany Lions squad. Things were going well with them, counting on their quarterback, Drew Allar. Playing six games this season, he had racked up 1,100 yards, with 8 touchdowns, and had a 64.8% completion rate. Unfortunately, the night against Northwestern turned out to be an ominous one for the Penn State squad.

Allar’s injury came late in the fourth quarter of Penn State’s Week 7 game. Smith and co. could no longer waste time pondering about Allar’s poor fate. Looks like the interim head coach is all pleased with how Ethan Grunkemeyer has fit into the puzzle. “We started to throw the ball down the field. And he gave us a chance. He fought us back into the game. I thought his growth continues to get better. We have a quarterback for the future,” he sounded confident.

Despite an early interception to Hoosiers WR Aiden Fisher and an incomplete attempt to WR Kyron Hudson, the Penn State Nittany Lions starter remained focused throughout the contest. He finished with 219 passing yards and a touchdown. He just needs to keep playing Terry Smith’s advice, “we have to hit the reset button,” replaying in his head. Can Smith’s squad bring the Land Grant Trophy back to Happy Valley?