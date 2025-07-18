Overcoming Childhood Illness, Notre Dame CB Breaks Silence on the Health Battle That Still Drives Him on Field

Most college football players dream of game-day glory. But this defender’s journey began in a hospital ward, not between the lines. He’s survived more in childhood than most endure in a career. But now this Notre Dame sophomore is standing tall as one of the most promising cornerbacks in the nation. In a rare reveal, he’s spoken out about how that battle still drives him on the gridiron.

On paper, Leonard Moore wasn’t supposed to be a difference-maker in Year One. But Notre Dame’s quietest corner quickly became its loudest playmaker. When Christian Gray sat out and Benjamin Morrison suffered a season-ending injury, the Round Rock, Texas, native seized his moment. He delivered seven tackles and a forced fumble in his first start at Louisville, then backed it up with another seven-tackle explosion against Georgia Tech. Against USC, he had five pass breakups. This tied the record for the most pass breakups by any FBS player in a game as a freshman. All of these accomplishments added up at the end of the year and resulted in Moore winning the FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

Before his breakout plays, Moore was fighting a private battle. As a child, he was diagnosed with epilepsy. But he never let it define him. Speaking on NBC’s TODAY show, Moore said, “It’s something I remind myself of every time I go out on the field because God has blessed me to be in a position to not be affected by epilepsy any longer.” It’s a powerful reminder that every snap is more than just football; it’s a personal triumph. “It’s a good thing to have that I can still go out there and have fun and do what I love,” he added.

With preseason buzz mounting, Notre Dame’s sophomore cornerback is suddenly at center stage. PFF has already ranked Moore among the top 50 defenders nationally, and 247Sports analyst Nick Shepkowski believes the Irish secondary, anchored by Moore and Christian Gray, is set to be one of the nation’s best. As expectations in South Bend shift from what he’s done to what he’s going to do, the focus turns squarely onto how his consistency might shape Notre Dame’s 2025 path.

Can the Fighting Irish make it count in 2025?

Marcus Freeman has reenergized a program with discipline that echoes his own roots. But entering his fourth season at the helm, the grace period is over. The 2024 season was supposed to be the one. Notre Dame racked up 14 wins, dominated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, and earned a shot at the title. But a crushing loss to Ohio State in the National Championship ended the season with regret. That regret is fueling a new mission: finish what they started.

Notre Dame looks well-positioned for another deep run in 2025. Unlike last season’s injury-marred offensive line, this year’s unit returns starters with actual big game experience. Furthermore, Jeremiyah Love returns as Notre Dame’s turbo-charged bell cow. Behind him, Jadarian Price and Aneyas Williams complete what is probably the best running back room in the country.

Projections support the optimism. CBS Sports set their win total at 10.5 and even suggested Notre Dame could challenge for a 12–0 record, highlighting their favorable opener at Miami and a manageable schedule. Last month, On3’s Ari Wasserman even slotted the Irish as a 7th seed in the expanded CFP, forecasting a first-round showdown at home.

The Irish are hungry. A championship within reach slipped through their fingers last season, and now every step forward carries that weight. As they prepare to run it back, few embody that hunger better than Leonard Moore. If Notre Dame hopes to finish what they started, they’ll need the kind of resolve Moore has lived with his whole life.