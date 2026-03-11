Paige Shiver Accuses Sherrone Moore of “Years of Manipulation”, Claims Michigan Failed to Protect Her

By now, reports surrounding Sherrone Moore’s questionable conduct with multiple women have made quite a lot of rounds. But for the first time, Paige Shiver, the former Michigan staffer with whom he was in an inappropriate relationship, has spoken out. She refueled the controversy with quite the shocking accusations against Moore.

Shiver’s legal team released a statement to put forward her side of the story. She alarmingly argued that she had suffered “years of manipulation, harassment, and exploitation” at Moore’s hands. Previously, the prosecution argued in court that Moore and Shiver had been in this relationship for a “number of years.”

It is unclear how long the two were actually together. Shiver began her career at Ann Arbor in 2021, while the former head coach has been in the state since at least 2014. According to her statement, she felt “pressured” and “intimidated” in this relationship because of the difference in power that came with their roles.

During the police investigation, Shiver’s lawyer accused Moore of having a history of domestic violence against her. But during trial, after the judge put the investigators on the spot for relying on her claims, prosecutor Kati Rezmierski said that they did not want to pursue those charges. However, she argued that the evidence presented “criminal misbehavior in the context of an intimate partner relationship.”

As of now, the public only knows the dramatic incident that unfolded at Paige Shiver’s house, which led to Sherrone Moore’s arrest. After she reported him and UM fired the coach, he broke in and created a ruckus, even threatening suicide using butter knives. Since then, Moore has agreed to a plea deal, which led to the felony home invasion, misdemeanor charges of stalking, and breaking and entering, to be dropped. In exchange, he pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor counts of trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device.

Paige Shiver’s latest statement was in response to this shocking agreement, which would at most see Moore serving six months in prison. There is also a chance that he may evade jail time entirely. But she also made sure to highlight that the University of Michigan also had a hand in her suffering, putting the program in a major crisis.

Michigan was aware of harassment, Paige Shiver claimed

The world outside the University campus had no clue that such a dark story was unfolding within its walls. But Shiver said that there was a culture in the athletics department that also troubled her. In her statement, she also claimed that the top brass “knew,” but “failed to act to protect her.” And, she also believes other women have suffered at Moore’s hands.

“Our client came forward at tremendous personal cost because she believes that silence allows abuse of power to continue,” her statement read.

The allegations are a stain on Michigan’s integrity, especially when it comes to females who are associated with the school. Sherrone Moore was also accused of covering up LaTroy Lewis’s sexual assault of a woman while he was at Michigan. Instead, he sent her shameful and promiscuous messages. In response to this woman’s accusations, Michigan spokesperson Paul Corliss called for anyone with any information on Moore to approach the leadership. Paige Shiver was clearly not the only victim.

However, Michigan is taking a step to help combat this grave issue. The university has hired a law firm to run an investigation into the athletics department’s culture. Who knows how many more such revelations come to light after said investigation, since these two incidents alone are just the tip of the iceberg?