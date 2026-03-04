Pained Carson Beck Yet to Get Closure After Losing His $300,000 Prized Possession

Even before Carson Beck set his foot on Hard Rock Stadium, the former Georgia Bulldogs QB1 took the biggest L in the off-season. The infamous Carson Beck’s car robbery drama while he was asleep at his Miami house. According to him, the insurance company never came through for him. In fact, they curved him with them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On March 4th, Carson Beck sat down with PFT Live’s Chris Simms at the combine week and got asked about his Lamborghini getting robbed. Carson Beck didn’t hold back or mince words.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t drive the Lamborghini anymore. We’re in an Escalade right now. I don’t have it anymore. It’s probably in Guatemala somewhere,” pained Carson Beck revealed before explaining how it happened. “They broke into my house, got the keys out of the kitchen, and stole the car. I woke up in the morning to go to workouts—the garage was wide open, and the gates were wide open. There were no cars in the driveway. It was awful. I was in the house sleeping when it happened.”

Basically, back in February 2025, Carson and his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, had a total nightmare of a night. While they were sound asleep in their new Miami home, a group of four masked crew members pulled up and realized the couple’s security system wasn’t even active yet. They rummaged through a Range Rover parked outside, found a garage clicker, and just waltzed right into the house. And snatched the key fobs right off the kitchen counter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest loss was Carson’s prize possession: a bright red Lamborghini Urus worth about $300,000. His biggest purchase from the $4 million deal. While the cops were actually pretty quick and managed to recover a Mercedes-Benz AMG and Hanna’s Range Rover nearby, the Lambo was just gone. For a long time, rumors started running online that Carson was “pained” because he didn’t have insurance on it, meaning he’d be out a massive amount of money with no way to get it back.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

In yesterday’s interview, he revealed that the car was insured. Co-host Mike Florio chimed in with, “Hopefully, the insurance company came through.” Pained Carson denied it; “It is still coming through, and we’re actually still working on that now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Florio doubled down: “Yeah, they don’t like to pay the money out. They like to take the money in. When it’s time to pay it out, they don’t like to do that.” Beck nodded with, “They don’t do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been more than 12 months now; the insurance company hasn’t come through for Beck. Well, after all, insurance companies aren’t exactly known for being fast.

On the legal side of things, the police did catch one of the guys involved, a 20-year-old who ended up on house arrest. However, the car itself is likely long gone. Carson even joked recently that the Lamborghini is probably “in Guatemala somewhere” by now. Since it’s been over a year and the car hasn’t turned up, he’s pretty much accepted that he’s never seeing that specific ride again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though it was a colossal hit to his collection, Carson seems to be doing just fine. He’s moved on to driving a Cadillac Escalade and is focusing on his football career. End of the day, it was an expensive lesson in home security. But hopefully the insurance company comes through and covers the loss of his most prized possession.

The good news is Carson Beck can get a Lamborghini or two if he gets drafted on Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where does Carson Beck rank in draft experts’ eyes?

Carson Beck is heading into the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the most experienced “pure” pocket passers on the board, if not the purest. Or at least while throwing the short- and medium-range throws. While once considered a potential No. 1 overall pick, he is now generally viewed as a high-level game manager. After a big comeback season at Miami, scouts see him as a super-smart quarterback who knows how to run a complex offense. He’s projected to go somewhere in the second or third round.

His biggest selling point is his accuracy and how fast he gets the ball out. When he’s got a clean pocket. If you go purely by wins, he’d be above the level of Joe Burrow. Over the last 4 years across 2 programs, 37 wins in his 43 starts. Good news: we watched Ball, and he knows what he is and what he is not capable of.

He’s not much of a runner; he only had three rushing touchdowns last season, two of them from the 3-yard line. The main knocks on him are his arm strength on deep balls and how he handles pressure. Since his 2024 UCL surgery, his arm strength doesn’t seem to be working quite right. Many analysts mark inconsistent velocity on throws over 40 yards. Another glaring issue is that when he’s good, he’s as accurate as anybody in all of college football. But when he’s bad and a bit out of his rhythm, he is prone to multi-interception games and sold the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s currently ranked as a top-5 quarterback in a relatively weak 2026 class. Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a jam as potential landing spots looking for a $4 million man. Overall, he’s seen as a safe, high-floor prospect. someone who might not be a superstar on day one but has all the tools to be a very solid NFL starter for a long time.