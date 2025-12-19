Pat Fitzgerald Set to Continue First Hiring as Michigan State Targets MAC Staff

Essentials Inside The Story Michigan State set to hire top coach

The program takes new strides with new appointments

Cole Moore joined Jonathan Smith’s Michigan State Spartans staff as the general manager in December 2023. But that chapter may already be closing. With Pat Fitzgerald reshaping the front office, Michigan State has widened the hunt beyond the Big Ten. Turns out, Toledo Rockets’ Bryan Gasser is quickly rising on the hot board.

“NEWS: #MichiganState is set to hire #Toledo general manager Bryan Gasser, sources tell us, @mzenitz & @AllenTrieu,” 247 Sports’ reporter Justin Thind wrote on December 18.

Across Gasser’s three seasons at Toledo, the Rockets compiled a record of 27-12. They went 18-6 during MAC conference play and also had wins over power conference foes, including the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Pittsburgh Panthers, during the 2024 season.

There’s already a built-in link here. Gasser crossed paths with Fitzgerald in 2022 as an offensive analyst at the Northwestern Wildcats. After that, he swapped to Toledo in April 2023 to take over as general manager.

It’s the depth of Gasser’s résumé that has Fitzgerald circling back again and again. He has built roots in Toledo through various personnel and coaching roles. With valuable Power Five experience mixed in, from an offensive analyst stop at Northwestern to coaching wideouts at Iowa State Cyclones, he comes off as a hot target for Fitzgerald’s coaching staff.

However, Gasser’s USP lies in recruiting. He’s built a reputation as a personnel ace, helping Toledo stack the highest-rated recruiting class in the MAC. It’s something that the program has not experienced since 1999, according to 247Sports.

One of Gasser’s most significant wins came with Kamren Flowers, the crown jewel of Toledo’s 2025 class. Mel Tucker at Michigan State recruited the West Bloomfield receiver, but when Fitzgerald’s squad backed off, the Rockets jumped in. Mirroring the 2025 haul, Toledo’s 2024 class also claimed the top spot in Rivals’ MAC recruiting leaderboard.

It’s clear why Fitzgerald tapped Gasser for the general manager role in East Lansing. The head coach also made a splash, hiring LeVar Woods as special teams coordinator. Woods brings serious recruiting prowess; he was the lead recruiter behind four-star defensive back Cooper DeJean from the 2021 class.

So, the duo will bolster the Spartans’ recruiting drive.

Michigan State is facing a sudden exodus, with 12 players hitting the transfer portal under Fitzgerald. On December 15, junior quarterback Aidan Chiles became the latest to leave, joining running back Makhi Frazier and wide receiver Nick Marsh in search of a fresh start.

The other Spartans willing to test the waters elsewhere are offensive lineman Gavin Broscious, EDGE Tyler Gillison, and linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, among others.

Despite the chaos of the transfer portal, Fitzgerald remains focused on bolstering his coaching staff.

Pat Fitzgerald hits the ‘reset’ button for the coaching staff

Michigan State’s staff makeover has officially begun. Defensive stalwarts Joe Rossi and James Adams are back. On the other hand, Max Bullough, the Secchia Family defensive coordinator, returns. Having the Spartans alumnus, Bullough, back in the fold, Fitzgerald is already on cloud nine.

“Thrilled to have Coach Bullough on our staff!” wrote the Michigan State head coach on X. “A Spartan great who bleeds green, ready to lead and elevate our defense!”

Rounding out the key hires, Joel Welsh Jr. steps in to lead Spartan strength and conditioning. Fresh from Central Michigan and armed with more than 10 years in the business, he’ll make sure Michigan State athletes are battle-ready for the Big Ten.

As reported by On3’s Pete Nakos, Michigan State is now working to hire the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere to the same role.

Fitzgerald is building a staff that reflects the fire Mark Dantonio had. The former head coach preached the same brand of hard-nosed, defense-first football that dominated for over a decade.

December 18 marked Dantonio’s first visit to see the new man in charge. It’s up to Pat Fitzgerald to unlock the legend’s wisdom as he builds his program in East Lansing.