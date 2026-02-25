Pat McAfee Honors American Heroes With 6-Figure Splurge After Balling His Eyes Out

Syndication: South Bend Tribune ESPN host Pat McAfee jokes with staff before the ESPN College GameDay show on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the Hesburgh Library lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend. The show was to highlight the Notre Dame-Ohio State game. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGREGxSWIERCZx USATSI_21485343

Syndication: South Bend Tribune ESPN host Pat McAfee jokes with staff before the ESPN College GameDay show on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the Hesburgh Library lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend. The show was to highlight the Notre Dame-Ohio State game. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGREGxSWIERCZx USATSI_21485343

Pat McAfee might have spent his life on the gridiron, but the former Indianapolis Colts star also values the big moments in other sports. When Team USA faced Canada for men’s hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics, he was hyping the squad long before puck drop. And Hours after ‘crying his eyes out’ over the team winning gold, McAfee turned his tears of joy into a six-figure party for America’s new hockey heroes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Thank you for representing the United States of America in such a great way. It was an honor to watch you win; enjoy the hell out of it. Tonight, all of your drinks are on me,” McAfee said to Team USA after their victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team USA’s Men’s hockey team hit the E11EVEN nightclub in South Florida for their big gold medal victory celebrations. According to the reports, they popped bottles worth $150K, showering fans in Armand de Brignac Gold and Bel Aire Gold, even serving some straight from the bottle. Their $150K bar spree had one sponsor, McAfee, who covered the entire tab.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was indeed a big day for Team USA. They hadn’t struck Olympic gold since 1980, and Sunday’s final came exactly 46 years after the Miracle on Ice semifinal. This made McAfee excited for the finale, and he even motivated the team on X.

“Let’s f- – – – – – go, boys! Gold Medal dream, Gold Medal lives! Let’s f-—-—-—- go, boys!” McAfee said in a video message a day prior.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Matt Boldy lit the lamp for Team USA, Cale Makar answered for Canada, and after jaw-dropping saves from Team USA’s Connor Hellebuyck and Canada’s Jordan Binnington, the battle headed to overtime. Jack Hughes reigned in the extra session by taking the pass from Zach Werenski and burying it past Binnington. And that sealed Team USA a 2-1 victory and its first gold medal, breaking the 46-year drought. Now, we know why McAfee made a request for the particular song.

“Cheers, boys, we appreciate you,” mentioned McAfee in his message for the team. “Hey DJ, Play “Hellebuyck” by Progrum Music.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McAfee, right now, must be rushing against time. That’s because the ESPN College GameDay co-host is now ready to step into an interesting chapter. According to reports, he’s prepping for his first acting gig, starring alongside the legendary Sylvester Stallone. Even then, McAfee kept track of the Olympic Games.

Well, it has always been this way. Back in 2024, Olympic fans were very upset about the opening ceremony, which was held outside the arena rather than along the iconic River Seine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just want it to revolve around sports,” McAfee took a stand on his show. “We can’t have the opening ceremony be a reason why people won’t watch these athletes who’ve sacrificed everything about their lives to be great at something, and they’re only able to celebrate every four years.”

This year, too, McAfee got stirred by an emotional Olympic moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

What made Pat McAfee emotional during the Olympic Games?

Team USA’s win over Canada brought a gush of bittersweet feelings among the Olympic fans, including McAfee. The late USA hockey player Johnny Gaudreau’s family was in attendance. It has been two years since Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau lost their lives while riding their bikes in New Jersey when they were hit by a car.

The family keeps their memory alive through hockey. Johnny’s widow, Meredith, and son, Johnny Gaudreau Jr., were in attendance for Team USA’s games in Milan. The squad honored them by hanging the late Columbus Blue Jackets star’s No. 13 sweater in the locker room for every match, while his brother Matthew’s No. 21 jersey also hung proudly on the wall. All this made McAfee emotional.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m crying my eyes out with the Gaudreau family moment,” wrote McAfee on X.

The game was even more special since the victory coincided with the second birthday of Gaudreau’s son. Witnessing history and making his mark, that’s how Pat McAfee was right there with Team USA on their golden run.