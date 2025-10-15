Pat McAfee & Kirk Herbstreit Send Prayers as Ex-Buckeye & Jets Star in Desperate Need of Kidney

Once you identify as a Buckeye, you know it’s more than just football. The bond goes beyond wins or losses. It’s a family that shows up when one of its own needs it most. This week, that family was called to action. On October 14th, former Ohio State Buckeyes and New York Jets star Nick Mangold found himself in the toughest battle of his life. As news spread, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit were among the first to send prayers and support, rallying the college football community behind the Buckeye legend.

Mangold shared an emotional post on X, revealing that he is in desperate need of a life-saving kidney transplant and is currently searching for a donor. “In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease,” Mangold wrote. “After a rough summer, I’m undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have more time.”

Mangold noted that none of his family members are currently able to donate, so he is reaching out to his extended families, the New York Jets and Ohio State Buckeyes, for help. He is seeking a kidney donor with type O blood and directed potential donors to the Columbia Surgery website, asking anyone willing to see if they might be a match to use his full name and birthdate in the donor form.

Within hours, the Buckeye community players, fans, and legends alike rallied around Mangold. Former Ohio State quarterback and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was among the first to respond: “Praying you find a kidney Nick. So sorry you’ve been dealing with this for so long. Hope you reaching out leads to a match. Prayers 🙏🏼” And then Pat McAfee reposted with the same message with ‘🙏🏼’.

Nick Mangold and Pat McAfee actually know each other from their playing days in the NFL and through the sports media world crossovers. McAfee was a punter for the Colts while Mangold played for the Jets, so they competed during the same era. After retiring, both stayed involved in football through TV and media appearances. They seem to share a friendly, professional relationship built on respect as fellow former players who have continued to make an impact after their playing days.

Despite the trials and tribulations, Mangold remains positive and determined to recover, focusing on just taking one step a day. He ended his message on a hopeful note, saying he looks forward to returning to MetLife Stadium and Ohio State’s “The Shoe” soon, where he hopes to reconnect with the communities that have always supported him.

Nick Mangold’s legendary career

Nick Mangold started his career with the Buckeyes in 2002 and quickly won hearts with his out-of-this-world personality and elite play at center. He led the Buckeyes to a natty in his freshman year. Known for his toughness, smart play, and leadership, he earned top honors like First-Team All-Big Ten and First-Team All-American all by his senior year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mangold’s time at Ohio State laid the foundation for his reputation as one of the best interior linemen in college football. When Mangold entered the NFL, the New York Jets saw his potential and decided to go all-in, drafting him in the first round of the 2006 draft. With little to no time, he quickly became the heart and soul of that offensive line and started nearly every game for over a decade straight.

Mangold’s incredible consistency and tank-like strength earned him seven Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro honors, already marking him as one of the best centers in the league, if not the best. In these challenging times, we wish our Buckeye legend a speedy recovery and all the strength needed to overcome this fight.