Paul Finebaum Blames $13M HC for SEC’s Downfall as Big Ten Forces Unthinkable Confession: “I Jumped Off the Titanic”

The SEC’s sudden and historic downfall needs to be studied. After going completely MIA with a three-season national championship drought in favor of the Big Ten, someone needs to be help responsibleheld for it. The SEC’s chief instigator and senior analyst has already pointed his finger at!

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“I was stupid enough last year, in one of these interviews in August, to say that if the SEC couldn’t beat the Big Ten, I was leaving the country,” Paul Finebaum said on Dan Patrick’s show before making the confession. “I lost so much money betting against Indiana last year that I didn’t even have enough money to leave the country. So, I’m still here. I’m not making that claim anymore. Quite frankly, I jumped off the Titanic. I’m no longer saying the SEC is the best conference, [Big 10 is].”

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If anybody knows one thing about Finebaum, it’s his devotion to the Southern conference. The man even wrote a book, My Conference Can Beat Your Conference, years ago, explaining why the SEC is better than every other conference. Despite decades of blind faith, Finebaum has officially abandoned that stance and now considers the Big Ten the superior conference.

Although his ESPN colleague and college football GOAT Nick Saban openly confessed, ‘SEC’s still the best,’ Finebaum outright denied that and said Saban’s still on Bama’s paycheck!

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Then again, it’s easy to see why Finebaum is fleeing the ship. The Big Ten manhandled the recent postseason with an emphatic 10-4 record. Meanwhile, Finebaum’s beloved SEC crumbled to a miserable 2-8 record against outside conferences.

What was the reason behind the downfall of SEC? Finebaum named a couple of reasons, like poor head coaching hires and coaches failing to cash in on their talent. But ultimately, Finebaum placed the blame for the conference’s collapse squarely on Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

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“The person I think is really responsible for all of this is Kirby Smart. He took over from Saban and won two national championships in a row. first three-peatHe probably should have won two or three more. Three years ago, not to start a war with the dearly departed Jim Harbaugh, but I think Georgia had the best team in the country in 2023,” Finebaum said.

After Smart won back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022, they were set to become the first-three peat college football team. And when Nick Saban retired from Alabama, Smart was supposed to inherit the crown and keep the SEC on top of the world.

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Unfortunately, Kirby Smart stumbled at the worst possible moment. Despite arguably having the best Georgia roster of all time (even better than their 2021-2022 teams), Georgia fell to Nick Saban’s Alabama in the 2023 SEC Championship Game, snapping their 29-game winning streak. Since then, the Bulldogs have been performing mediocrely compared to their standards.

Finebaum believes that if the 12-team playoff had been introduced then, Georgia would’ve made the playoffs and most definitely won it all. The Big 10 capitalized on the SEC’s slip.

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All of this drama sets up an incredibly high-stakes season for the SEC as it tries to salvage its reputation.

The conference can no longer rely on its historic aura of invincibility, and the pressure on programs like Georgia to reverse the trend is immense. Finebaum made it pretty clear that the talking season is about to be officially over, and the SEC has to either win it all on the field or get used to living in the Big Ten’s shadow.