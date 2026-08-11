Paul Finebaum Names Struggling SEC Team That Can “Wreck” Somebody’s Season if It Clears One Major Hurdle

Veteran SEC analyst Paul Finebaum recently floated a spicy take on his show. He believes the Auburn Tigers could end up as college football’s ultimate spoiler this year. The program has stumbled through five straight losing seasons under two different head coaches. But with Alex Golesh now leading the program, Finebaum thinks Auburn can finally disrupt the SEC.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Finebaum made one thing clear. That spoiler potential relies entirely on clearing one massive hurdle right at the start of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I cannot imagine them being a contender this year, but Auburn can really make a statement about the future,” Paul Finebaum said when asked about Auburn’s potential on The Paul Finebaum Podcast. “First week, I think they can definitely do it against Baylor, but it’s the third week where they can really put their stake down. If Auburn can get through Florida and Vanderbilt and go to Tennessee four and zero. I think that program has a chance to at least wreck somebody’s season this year.”

Looking at the numbers, Finebaum’s theory holds water. ESPN’s Football Power Index ranks Auburn’s schedule as the 13th toughest nationally. With five preseason ranked conference opponents on tap, national title hopes remain unrealistic. The real goal is far simpler: stack early wins and play the role of uninvited party crasher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago August 13, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh watches players work on drills during practice at the Frank Morsani Football Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0830418377st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

But according to Finebaum, Auburn doesn’t necessarily need to make the playoff to have a successful season. They can make their statement by becoming the ultimate party pooper and the reason someone else misses the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opening stretch is where Auburn either builds momentum or stumbles. As Finebaum pointed out, having beaten Baylor 38-24 in Waco last fall, Auburn carries quiet confidence into the opener. After hosting Southern Miss, the real test arrives against Florida, followed by Vanderbilt and a brutal road game against Tennessee in front of 100,000 fans in Knoxville.

Ultimately, Finebaum’s take is a mix of tough love and exciting potential for Auburn fans. They aren’t ready to conquer the SEC just yet. But they may have the perfect schedule to cause a ruckus if they can take care of business early.

ADVERTISEMENT

But after moving past the September gauntlet, the real grind will begin, and Auburn’s schedule will start looking downright brutal.

October presents a tough challenge for Auburn

Even if Auburn survives September, mid-October brings a brutal gauntlet against Georgia and LSU, while Ole Miss will host Golesh’s team to close out the month. To be clear, Finebaum isn’t predicting an SEC championship run. He is pointing out that if Golesh gets Auburn to 4-0 early, they will have already turned someone else’s dream season into a nightmare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, no SEC head coach has ever taken over a losing team and made the College Football Playoff in his very first year. The SEC is simply too deep and unforgiving for a first-year coach to take a bottom-feeder straight to the postseason right away.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 7-5 finish would mark genuine progress for a rebuilding Tigers program. But records aside, clearing that early September hurdle gives Golesh’s group the exact leverage Finebaum highlighted. They do not need to win the SEC to make headlines: they just need to ruin the party for someone who expects to.