Penn State Fans Send Matt Rhule Message as Nebraska Makes Headlines

Penn State fans are back flipping right now, especially after watching their interim head coach beating their potential head coach. When your team put up 37 with some minutes left on the clock, it’s easy to feel like you dodged a bullet by not hiring Matt Rhule.

For a little while, Rhule, who actually played for Penn State, was a top candidate for the job after James Franklin was fired. It was a big “what if” scenario for a lot of fans, and seeing his Nebraska team struggle gives them a sense of relief and confirms their belief that they made the right call.

Any chance of Rhule becoming the next Penn State coach is now officially over. He signed a new contract with Nebraska in October 2025, essentially taking himself out of the running for the Penn State job. The new contract extension with Nebraska will keep him there through the 2032 season. It also includes a huge buyout fee if he were to leave. Safe to say, they dodged another James Franklin-esque run.

Penn State made sure to put on a night their seniors would remember. The Nittany Lions didn’t give Matt Rhule any benefit of the doubt. Penn State jumped out to a hot start, scoring on its first four possessions and putting Nebraska in deep water. A huge goal-line stop on defense gave Penn State all the confidence it needed to take over the game.

Their RB1, Kaytron Allen, had the game of his life as he became Penn State’s all-time rushing leader. He broke the record on a 13-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 160 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns. His backfield partner, Nick Singleton, also scored twice to tie Saquon Barkley’s career touchdown mark. The duo spent the entire night suffocating Matt Rhule’s defense.

The dominant win was the perfect way for Penn State’s seniors to close out their home careers, and it made clear where things stand with Matt Rhule.

Penn State fans feel lucky that they didn’t end up hiring Matt Rhule

The fans started with, “Good thing Nebraska locked up Matt Rhule to an extension. Saved them from all these schools that would want him.” That contract extension last month turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Nittany Lions fans. Matt Rhule’s name was everywhere in State College when James Franklin got fired earlier this season. Not so much now.

Another fan was grateful, saying, “This is exactly why we wouldn’t have hired Matt Rhule. Look what we just did to him.” Nebraska’s defense allowed 231 rushing yards, and Rhule had no plan to stop Penn State duo from running all over them. All props to Terry Smith.

One fan was ready to sleep peacefully, writing, “I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Matt Rhule and @_willcompton as I tuck myself in tonight with a big smile, knowing Penn State dodged a truly monumental bullet by not ending up with Matt Rhule. What an absolute blessing. Thank you @jhovey34 get this man to South Carolina. Dinner on me!” Thanking Matt Rhule for proving he isn’t the right guy for the job is borderline absurd, but here we are.

Another fan added, “Matt Rhule’s audition is over.” Now Penn State can look at other candidates without regret or that “one that got away” feeling.

A final fan called out the media’s hypocrisy: “Lmao at the media saying PSU was a failure for not hiring Matt Rhule. So glad PSU is beating the brakes off Nebraska.” The media tried to push a different narrative when Rhule chose to stay at Nebraska, but now it’s clear who’s laughing.