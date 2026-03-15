Penn State Legacy Player Will No Longer Follow in His Dad’s Footsteps Under Matt Campbell

When LaVar Arrington II signed with Penn State, fans thought they’d get to see more of his legendary father’s acrobatics in him. The elder Arrington’s leaping over the Illinois O-line to get to the running back is still a fresh memory for veteran fans. But a change in Matt Campbell’s plans for Arrington Jr. will set him on a different path.

The Penn State roster now shows that Arrington II will be switching from linebacker to defensive end, confirming the development that was announced in February. The change is likely because his contributions were largely on special teams, recording no stats as a linebacker in 2025. The new position will allow Arrington to make the most of his remaining three years of eligibility. And, the defensive end unit is full of young and inexperienced players. Arrington II has a good chance of becoming a starter here.

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The PSU linebacker room is a bit too crowded for the 2026 season. Returning Nittany Lions Cam Smith, Tony Rojas, and Alex Smith have to share the space with Iowa State transfers Caleb Bacon and Kooper Ebel, the starters for the latter team in 2025. Rojas and Tatsch would likely follow behind in the depth chart, having contributed the most among the remaining linebackers. Arrington II showed a lot of promise last year, but it’d be difficult for him to get on the field with so many people ahead of him.

According to new position coach Christian Smith, LaVar Arrington II is already thriving in his new role.

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“He’s always felt comfortable rushing the quarterback and being on the edge,” Smith said. “In his high school film, he was playing all over, but he’s always had a passion for sacking the quarterback and rushing off the edge. He’s excited about it. There hasn’t been any reservations on his side of things.

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Former interim head coach Terry Smith had also consulted with LaVar Arrington about moving his son to the DE room. He and his son were “totally fine” with the change, he said. It was about time the younger Arrington got to put some numbers on the board, and he has a lot to live up to. His dad racked up 173 tackles, was a two-time All-American, and even found himself on the Heisman watchlist. Becoming an EDGE will allow Arrington II to at least aim for something close.

Now that Arrington II swapped positions, he might find motivation in another Penn State legend’s success story.

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Penn State Nittany Lions have a story to inspire LaVar Arrington II

The new DE doesn’t need to go far down in history to find a role model. Abdul Carter, the third overall pick of the 2025 draft and one of the best EDGEs in Penn State history, was also a linebacker when he first started. He made the transition in his final season in college football and left Penn State with heaps of accolades. Carter led the FBS in tackles for loss in 2024, with 39.5 of them.

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His 23 sacks were the sixth-highest total in program history, while that of tackles for loss ranked eighth-most. Carter is also tied at 12th with five forced fumbles. The former PSU star had already gotten ample time on the field before he made the switch, unlike LaVar Arrington II. However, the latter has more time on his hands. He could be a potential impact player in the making.

Interestingly, Arrington II will be keeping the iconic No. 11 on his jersey, which was made famous by his father. Abdul Carter also wore the same number when he played at Penn State. The budding star gets to keep some of LaVar Arrington’s legacy this way, but also stands a chance to continue that of Carter in his remaining years in college ball.