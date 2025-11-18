Penn State Suffers Big Loss in James Franklin’s Move to Virginia Tech Despite Saving $40M

Penn State Nittany Lions thought dumping James Franklin and dodging $40 million was their happily ever after. But peace? Well, that’s not happening. Franklin packed his bags to go to Virginia Tech. However, the Nittany Lions are sweating since the ex-head coach targets his old roster. Not just Penn State, but another program is also on high alert, with Franklin taking on a new job.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On November 17, analyst Scott Greene tweeted, “James Franklin will be bringing numerous PSU commits and current players to Blacksburg. He will also own NoVa recruiting and continue poaching talent from the DMV. Worst case scenario for Terps.” After being forced to leave his head coaching throne in October, Franklin will start a new chapter.

On November 17, he was hired as Virginia Tech’s coach, marking the Hokies’ first Power 4 football program to fill a coaching vacancy this season. However, this new role comes with considerable pressure for Franklin. He has to whitewash his own image and, at the same time, take Virginia Tech to the top. Significantly, the Hokies have just four winning seasons since Frank Beamer’s retirement in 2015 and six since Whit Babcock became the AD in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, Franklin led the Nittany Lions to a first-round victory in the College Football Playoff last season. However, a loss against Northwestern at home, and a fall to 3-3, and by October 12, 2025, Franklin was shown the exit door. Yet, what then made the Hokies count on him?

Franklin spent 12 seasons at Penn State and explored the state of Virginia to pick up the best talent. In 2023 alone, he bagged six of the state’s top 10 recruits, per multiple scouting sites. And one of his crown jewels? Tyler Warren, the Richmond-born tight end who turned into a first-round Indianapolis Colts pick. Additionally, Franklin is a Pennsylvania native with roots in James Madison, lending him built-in credibility across the Mid-Atlantic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Add in his Maryland assistant days, and he’s got the DMV recruiting map practically memorized. This also leaves the Maryland Terrapins on edge. Meanwhile, the decommit numbers are already rising in the Nittany Lions camp. PSU Recruiting conducted a comparative analysis of the after-effects of the head coaches’ firing on the recruiting ground.

After Brian Kelly, one player has left LSU. Billy Napier’s departure hardly made any difference on the roster. However, 17 of Penn State’s committed recruits flipped their commitments with Franklin leaving the program. This might leave the Nittany Lions wondering whether they made a mistake by saving $40 million and parting ways with Franklin?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

James Franklin’s buyout plot twist

The Athletic’s Grace Raynor and Chris Vannini report that Franklin’s final Penn State cash-out dips to around $9 million. Initially, the buzz was that severing ties with Franklin would cost Penn State a whopping $40 million or more. “While Franklin was set to be owed a buyout of almost $49 million from Penn State, that would’ve been offset by the money he made at his next job,” The Athletic reported.

“A source familiar with the situation confirmed that Penn State recently negotiated a new $9 million buyout to Franklin, getting the rest of that potential buyout off the books, perhaps an indication of what Franklin will earn at Virginia Tech.” But looks like the $40 million loss snub will not bother Franklin for long. After all, he has the GOAT supporting him for his new chapter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Saban has fully endorsed Virginia Tech’s decision and remains confident this collaboration will be successful. After all, the program will make things easier for Franklin. Virginia Tech is going all-in, dropping roughly $250 million into upgrades with NFL veteran Bruce Arians in their corner. The Hokies are not stopping there. They just approved a jaw-dropping $229 million athletics budget spike for the next four years.

It appears that the Penn State Nittany Lions are fighting against the clock. Their fired head coach has found a new home. However, they have yet to find James Franklin’s replacement. According to On3, Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein is expected to be a top candidate. Let’s see what kind of magic they cook up with that extra $40 million in their pockets.