Penn State’s $47M Matt Campbell Promise Confirms Pat Kraft’s True Intentions for Terry Smith

The war is finally over for Penn State. They have officially landed their big new head coach, Matt Campbell. However, not many folks in State College were happy about it, as they wanted hometown interim head coach Terry Smith, who knows Happy Valley football inside out, to run the program. According to football insiders, it was always the plan, and Terry never stood a chance of becoming the permanent HC.

College football insider Matt Fortuna hopped onto X and spilled the news: “SOURCES: Penn State is committing roughly $30 million in NIL money and $17 million in staff pool (assistant coaches, support staff, etc.) to Matt Campbell.”

Not going to lie, that is a big stack of money for an NIL roster. Top programs around college football have 20–25 million in NIL roster money. Thirty million can literally help them compete with the likes of Texas Tech and Texas Longhorns. And with $17 million, the program would get the best of the best staffs available in the market. Maybe that explains why Matt Campbell took the job with a reasonable salary.

The former Iowa State eight-year contract, $5 million per season on Friday to take over the Nittany Lions football program. It also comes with a $2 million buyout if he left for another Power Four job.

However, according to Mike J Asti, it was their plan all along:

“It’s not uncommon for the players, fans and alumni to want the interim promoted. But Penn State clearly didn’t want to give the permanent job to Terry Smith.

“They did everything possible to not have to give it to him. And to be fair, Penn State shouldn’t have to promote the interim. They should be able to go steal an established college head coach.”

It’s a classic sports story: the interim coach takes over a sinking ship, turns things around, and suddenly everyone, from the players to the alumni, is screaming, “Give him the job!” That was Terry Smith at Penn State in 2025.He stepped in after James Franklin got the boot and salvaged the season, going 3-3 and even getting the Nittany Lions into a bowl game.

He was the feel-good story everyone wanted to see stick around and make a push for another year or two. But do we know that the universities are businesses, and athletic directors are usually looking for a home run hire, not some feel-good story. It was obvious from the get-go that Penn State clearly wanted a big fish.

They had no intention of just settling for the guy already in the building, no matter how much the players loved him or how well he finished the season. They wanted someone with a proven head-coaching resume at the Power Four level. Fair enough, they have every right to go after the best talent they can find. So, they went out and swiped Matt Campbell from Iowa State.