Pete Golding Admits He’s Trying to Change After Taking Over From Lane Kiffin in Honest Confession

Who would’ve thought the Ole Miss Rebels would be this dominant even after the departure of Lane Kiffin? Yet here they are, putting on a show in their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. The dub was so impressive that Ole Miss interim head coach Pete Golding couldn’t stop cursing during the post-game presser.

On December 20, Ole Miss insider Caleb Salers hopped on X and summed it up perfectly: “Pete Golding has cursed at least five times in this presser. He said he’s working on his language.”

According to Salers, the interim head coach delivered a colorful, curse-filled press conference. Truth be told, this shouldn’t surprise anyone. If you’ve been keeping tabs on Pete Golding, you know he’s unapologetically himself and doesn’t hold back at all.

After being named interim head coach, he basically told reporters he wasn’t changing his authentic, no-nonsense style for anyone, using multiple F-bombs and other choice words to emphasize that his focus was purely on the players, not unnecessary media drama.

He made that clear again today: “They know where my heart is at this place, and I know what these kids mean to me.”

When asked about what changed over the last few weeks, the coach fired back with a sarcastic comeback: “Do you see a basketball goal in here?” Obviously, friendly stray to Lane Kiffin.

If you’re not a Rebels fan, you might be wondering what basketball has to do with anything. Basically, the Rebels have an eight-foot hoop on their sideline, something you could even call a Lane Kiffin idea. Every time an Ole Miss player makes a big play, they celebrate it with a dunk.

Now with a new boss (temporarily) around the block, Golding sarcastically said that he might even take it off from the sidelines completely. Safe to say, his authentic approach seems to be working. The Rebels man-handled Tulane football with a 41-10 dub.

They drew the blood on the very first drive. In fact, they scored a touchdown in just 59 seconds, setting a record for the fastest CFP touchdown ever. It was pretty obvious from the final score that Ole Miss came prepared and focused, not letting the coaching changes affect their performance on the field.

A Quick Summary of Ole Miss vs Tulane

The Ole Miss Rebels opened the game with a 20-yard rushing touchdown within the first minute. From there, it was their game. They made Tulane look like they didn’t belong in the playoffs. The Rebels comfortably reached halftime without breaking much of a sweat, holding a 17–3 lead.

The MVP of the game was Trinidad Chambliss (QB). The former D2 baller was making all kinds of throws and runs. He finished the game with 282 passing yards, threw one touchdown, and ran for two more scores. The Rebels were just three yards shy of putting up 500 total yards.

You also have to give props to Pete Golding for his defensive play-calling. Ole Miss held Tulane to just 10 points and forced three big-time turnovers. They shut down the Green Wave offense when it mattered most, stopping all four of Tulane’s fourth-down attempts.

With the win, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are headed to the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve to face the SEC champs, Kirby Smart’s No. 3-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Fun fact: Georgia is the only team that beat Ole Miss during the regular season, so the Rebels will be looking to get their lick back.