Pete Golding First Year as HC Gets Easier After Transfer Portal Welcome Sun Belt Highlight

After Ole Miss’s defense repeatedly collapsed late in games last season, the program turned to the transfer portal for an immediate fix. Pete Golding finally found a new solution as he landed a Sun Belt linebacker who could alter the entire scenario for Year Two in Oxford.

“Ole Miss has just gained commitment from Southern Miss star LB Chris Jones,” the Sidelines-Ole Miss page tweeted on January 5.

It’s a massive portal win for a first-time head coach like Golding. Jones erupted for Southern Miss in 2025, piling up a record-setting 133-tackle explosions, including 51 solo, along with two pass breakups, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.

The breakout came one year after he logged 46 total tackles as a true freshman in 2024. Jones brings serious production with him to Oxford: 179 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two picks over two seasons at Southern Miss.

Paired with defensive-minded head coach Golding, this looks like a match made to make noise.

Jones entered college as a three-star recruit, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, and ranked No. 1,511 nationally in his class. Cut to 2025, only five players nationwide topped Jones’ 133 tackles during his sophomore year at Southern Miss.

What does Jones bring to Golding’s table? Flashy backfield action didn’t sway him, and when he fires off, he rarely misses.

With his ability to slice between blockers and find gaps like a running back, it’s no surprise that top programs were in pursuit. That made the recruiting race a difficult one for Golding to win, especially with schools like Florida State and Kansas State also in the mix.

“Among the early schools to watch for the transfer linebacker are Florida State, Kansas State and Ole Miss, sources tell On3,” Nakos wrote last month.

Jones’ commitment is just one of the many transfer portal wins for Golding. Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas committed to the Rebels on January 3.

Golding also took away a prime piece from Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado transfer defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis has committed to Ole Miss on January 5. Before Oatis’ commitment, Ole Miss landed former Auburn Tigers cornerback Jay Crawford.

It looks like Golding still has some business left in the Auburn squad.

Pete Golding targets another Auburn transfer

The next target from Alex Golesh’s roster is cornerback Kayin Lee, who has logged 1,600 snaps for the Auburn Tigers. Over his first three collegiate seasons, he’s defended more than a dozen passes, snagged three interceptions, and kept his passer rating under 70 when targeted. Lee is a proven, SEC-caliber starter with serious talent.

According to the latest intel, Golding and the Ole Miss staff hosted Lee on January 3. While the Ohio State Buckeyes remain in the mix, the Rebels hold the edge. After all, Oxford is competing deeper into the College Football Playoff this year, giving Ole Miss its strongest national championship pitch for Lee yet.

Next on the recruiting board is Auburn’s transfer quarterback Deuce Knight.

“Sources tell On3 that Ole Miss is the team to watch in this recruitment,” reported On3’s Pete Nakos on January 5. “It had been rumored that Knight could potentially take a visit to Oxford on Tuesday.”

While Golding has masterfully rebuilt his defense through the portal, his offseason is not without its challenges. The program also suffered a blow to its coaching staff.

Before the Miami Hurricanes face-off, Pete Thamel reports that Ole Miss analyst Kody Schexnayder is set to join Arkansas State as the new special teams coordinator.

With top targets still in play and a staff loss to manage, let’s see how Pete Golding navigates the challenge.