Pete Golding Set for Transfer Portal as Lane Kiffin Threatens Ole Miss Chances Against Miami

Pete Golding’s Ole Miss Rebels schooled Kirby Smart under the Sugar Bowl lights and walked out with a 39-34 win. And it’s already paying dividends in the transfer portal. Going by the hush-hush, Golding’s squad is reportedly in pole position for a Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Colorado DL Jaheim Oatis,” On3’s Pete Nakos reported. “Sources tell On3 that Ole Miss is the only school to watch in this transfer recruitment.”

Jaheim Oatis decided to hit the water again outside of Boulder in mid-December. He put up a total of nine tackles in 2025, honest work for an inside guy in a pass-first world. Colorado’s defense had its issues, but he was one of the rare constants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now with Golding lurking and the Buffs collapsing late, losing Oatis would just be another headache in Boulder this offseason.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: SEC Football Championship-Georgia at Alabama Dec 2, 2023 Atlanta, GA, USA Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis 91 sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck 15 for a loss but was called for a face mask penalty at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to claim the SEC Championship. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxCosbyxJr.x 20231202_sjb_usa_098

As Golding and Co. start sniffing around Oatis, Colorado, you’ll feel a portal gut punch that the Alabama Crimson Tide once experienced. The former four-star began his career under Nick Saban in the 2022 class, logged three seasons with the Crimson Tide, then jumped into the portal and resurfaced in Boulder to play for Deion Sanders.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stepped into Tuscaloosa to play under the GOAT and win a ring. However, as soon as Saban decided to retire, Oatis felt the urge to move out. Speaking to On3, Oatis said Coach Prime’s NFL-flavored staff, featuring Warren Sapp, was the reason he packed his bags for Boulder.

Golding’s target endured a bumpy stint in Boulder. Athlon Sports’ Kevin Borba tagged Oatis as one of college football’s most disappointing transfers through Week 3, one of just five names to make the list. At that point, his stat line read two tackles and a single pass breakup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What makes Golding’s Ole Miss such a clean fit for Oatis? If Lane Kiffin were still calling the shots in Oxford, this chase might look different. But Golding was in on Oatis early, recruiting him out of high school when Ole Miss became a program to watch on the prep trail.

Even though Alabama ultimately won that battle, the groundwork was laid. Golding, along with defensive line coach Randall Joyner, already knows Oatis’ game inside and out, and that familiarity gives the Rebels a real edge.

Ole Miss is about to get loud in the portal. Golding and the Rebels are ready to spend, aiming to retain their 2026 core while shopping aggressively in college football’s free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coaching changes are already stirring portal chaos, and Kiffin could look to poach running back Kewan Lacy. According to LouisianaSports.net, Golding has already put $1.8 million on the table to keep him in Oxford for the 2026 season.

Ole Miss might win the player battles, but the coaching wars are just heating up. With staff already heading to Baton Rouge, the threat level is high.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pete Golding stays on high alert before Fiesta Bowl

Golding and the Rebels have reached the CFP semifinals without Kiffin. But what’s next? According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, up to six Rebels’ assistants could depart for LSU ahead of the Fiesta Bowl showdown with Miami.

The group includes offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., tight ends coach Joe Cox, wide receivers coach George McDonald, running backs coach Kevin Smith, senior analyst Dane Stevens, and graduate assistant Sawyer Jordan.

All six work on the offensive side of the ball, and losing that much firepower would present a massive challenge for Trinidad Chambliss and company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know,” even Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter side-stepped the conversation when Dellenger asked about the coaching situation. “We’re going to celebrate tonight and get ready for Arizona in the morning.”

Golding is experiencing the same obstacles that Kiffin once faced. The Rebels celebrated seeing their two newly hired LSU assistants, Frank Wilson and Austin Thomas, present in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl.

Despite juggling a full plate as a first-year head coach, he never let the nerves show. Instead, he stayed locked in, pumping confidence into his squad ahead of the Georgia showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we take one week at a time,” Golding said. “Your focus has to be right. The execution has to be right Monday through Friday.”

The heat is on for Pete Golding. He’ll have to work the portal to perfection while preparing contingency plans for the Fiesta Bowl in case Baton Rouge fully raids his staff.