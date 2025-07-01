Peyton Manning Warns Arch Manning to Not Repeat Father Cooper’s Mistake, Who Was Forced to Give Up on Football

There’s a legacy to protect, a name to live up to—and a warning echoing through the family huddle. When your last name is Manning, the expectations aren’t just high, they’re sky-scraping. So when Peyton Manning dropped a pointed message for Arch Manning, it felt like more than a brotherly jab. It was a reminder. A flashback. A cautionary tale about how swagger alone isn’t enough to carry the weight of history.

Peyton Manning didn’t mince words when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on June 30. With Arch Manning now stepping into the Texas spotlight following Quinn Ewers’ jump to the NFL, Uncle Peyton had something to say—and he aimed it straight at the source of Arch’s fire: his dad, Cooper.

“That moxy—that was his dad,” Peyton laughed about Arch Manning’s swagger. “Cooper was a cocky wide receiver that was open every time in the huddle, as you can imagine.” He wasn’t kidding. In high school, Peyton said he completed 120 passes as a sophomore. “I threw 90 of them to my brother, okay? And—and he would’ve liked all 120. I mean, he did not care about his teammates or his friends.” That confidence? Unapologetic. That swagger? Unfiltered. But that flame? It flickered out too soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Cooper Manning, once destined for Ole Miss, was forced to give up football before it even began. Diagnosed with spinal stenosis just before his freshman season, he had to walk away from the game at 18. A career lost before it ever started. And so, when Peyton warned Arch not to ‘repeat Cooper’s mistake,’ it wasn’t just about football technique. It was about knowing your body, protecting your future, and making smart decisions when the spotlight burns brightest.

Arch’s 2024 season wasn’t a full takeover, but it sure turned heads. With Ewers battling injuries, Arch stepped in for 10 games—starting two—and made the most of limited reps. The freshman went 61-for-90 (67.8%) for 939 yards, tossed 9 touchdowns to just 2 picks, and posted a QB rating of 184.0.

But there was one moment that stuck with everyone—especially Pat McAfee. “He got concussed,” McAfee blurted out on the show, referring to Arch’s lone snap against Ohio State. It was a 4th-and-1 keeper that turned into an 8-yard run—and ended with a violent hit from safety Lathan Ransom. Arch got up, but the hit raised questions.

“He can move,” Peyton said, nodding to Arch’s legs, which he claims skipped over both him and Eli. Arch rushed for 108 yards on 25 carries and scored four touchdowns on the ground. “But I still think—look—all quarterbacks—gotta be able to throw from the pocket first and throw it on time. Not take a lot of hits.”

Arch isn’t trying to be Peyton. Or Eli. Or even Cooper. He’s carving out his own lane—a little more mobile, a little flashier, and a lot more willing to throw his shoulder into a safety for that first down. His 67-yard scamper in the middle of the season? He literally got from his Gramps. And his 15-yard bulldozer TD against Texas A&M? Beautiful.

Still, Peyton is clear about the path forward. “Know your system. Know your answers. Make plays—but play smart,” he said. And for all the chain-breaking runs and head-turning throws, the message to Arch is this: don’t let the moxy write checks your body can’t cash. The Mannings know what’s at stake.

Matthew McConaughey’s advice to Arch Manning

While Peyton brings the football wisdom, Arch’s off-field mentorship comes from someone who knows all about living in the spotlight: Matthew McConaughey.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I had to get used to it a little bit,” Arch admitted in a recent interview with The Athletic, when asked about the glare of attention. That’s where McConaughey stepped in. The Academy Award winner and Minister of Culture for Texas football knows a thing or two about being watched. “I’ve actually talked to Matthew McConaughey about that. He’s given me some advice. He’s been great to have in my corner.”

According to Arch, McConaughey told him, “You still have to live your life.” The advice? Simple. Powerful. “He says he goes to the grocery store, walks down every aisle and he lives his life. You can’t let you taking a picture or signing an autograph affect your life.” That mindset will be critical this fall when the Longhorns open their season against Ohio State on August 30—a matchup already circled in red ink. Revenge game for Steve Sarkisian’s squad. The lights will be bright, the cameras rolling, and Arch will be the center of it all.

McConaughey’s influence goes beyond just sideline pep talks. As someone who’s built a life in the public eye, he’s helped Arch see that fame isn’t a burden—it’s just part of the gig. “He’s way more known than I am,” Arch laughed. “So it’s good anytime you get advice from him.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And with advice like that, maybe Arch is more ready than anyone realizes.