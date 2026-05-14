“Pi–ed Me Off”: Mario Cristobal Makes Honest Miami Confession to Urban Meyer

After watching the Miami Hurricanes spiral for two decades, Mario Cristobal and other Miami alumni were simply tired of the mediocrity. So, to restore the program’s historic brotherhood and pull it out of decades of frustration, someone had to step in. And who better than Cristobal himself?

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“You know, a lot of us, like alumni, were very frustrated with what Miami had been wallowing in for a couple of decades,” Cristobal explained what he envisioned when coming to Miami after Urban Meyer asked him on the Triple Option podcast.

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“Man, you know, I was a nobody here as a player. I was an average player on some unbelievable teams; that level of brotherhood and that caliber of player and team were historic,” he added. “And, you know, you’re addicted to that brotherhood. Then being away for all those years and watching from afar, and Miami getting its, you know, getting beat around a little bit, not super dipping, but just being kind of in the middle, pissed us off.

“Pissed me off to the point where, yeah, let’s get back and let’s do things the way they’re supposed to be done. Let’s just shut up and work.”

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Before Miami’s Cristobal era began, they were historically down bad, especially in the 2010s. Since their 2002 run, the Hurricanes have had just one double-win season (2017). They had never won an Atlantic Coast Conference football championship after joining the conference in 2004, even after four head coach changes.

Out of those four, Manny Diaz tried his best and slightly pulled Miami out of the pit they found themselves in. But unfortunately, coach Diaz went 21-15 and had some embarrassing, culture-killing losses. By late 2021, Miami was widely criticized for prioritizing flash over substance. So Cristobal volunteered.

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When Mario Cristobal took over at Miami, he immediately got rid of the soft, country-club lifestyle that had ruined the program for years. As a former Miami player who won two national championships under the legendary “The U” banner, he knew the only way forward was to bring the notoriously brutal style of football back: old-school workouts, stripping away the comfort, and other sorts of things.

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However, it wasn’t easy for him. It took three years to become a powerhouse. Cristobal’s era started with a miserable 5-7 record in 2022 and a heart-wrenching 7-6 campaign in 2023.

Just like that, after a couple of eerie losses and disappointing performances, the fruits of patience finally started to show during the 2024 season. The U went 10-3 with Cam Ward as their QB, and at the same time, they flexed a top-five recruiting class.

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Since then, the progress has been undeniable, especially when you look at the numbers: after a 10-3 breakthrough, his elite 2025 team boasted the fifth-best defense in the nation, allowing only 14.8 points per game, and made all the way to the Natty game. The Hurricanes were just one pick away from lifting their trophy.

However, according to Miami’s head honcho, it’s only going to get better.

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Mario Cristobal is no longer repping ‘The U is Back’

Mario Cristobal is an old-school football coach. A lot of the way he thinks came from his time working under Nick Saban at the University of Alabama. He saw how Saban handled huge expectations every season and how he managed talented players who constantly heard how great they were. Cristobal learned that success only comes through putting in reps and hours backed by discipline.

Imago December 20, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Miami head coach MARIO CRISTOBAL before the start of the CFB First Round playoff game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes on December 20, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Miami won, 10-3. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251220_zap_c201_064 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Those are the consistent traits that carry over from year to year and will keep ‘The U’ where it needs to be. The 2025 season is already in the past for him. Now, Cristobal wants everyone to move on from last season.

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The 2026 Miami team is different. Many of the top players from last year left for the NFL. The new players arrived through recruiting and the transfer portal to continue their glorious run.

Quarterback Darian Mensah has a lot of talent and arguably has a 3-fold higher ceiling than his predecessor, Carson Beck. At the same time, the pressure in Miami is much bigger than what he faced before.

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Cristobal understands that every team is different because he lived through it himself. He won national championships with Miami in 1989 and 1991, but he also saw the 1990 team fall short, even though it may have been more talented. That is why he does not focus on hype or the past. Instead, he focuses on the work, the process, and the commitment needed to win. Cristobal believes those habits are what will keep “The U” competing at the highest level every year.