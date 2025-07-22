“Pray for Me”: Deion Sanders’ Daughter Is ‘Hurt’ After Facing New Single-Mom Challenge

Being a mommy is no easy task. And who knows it better than Deion Sanders’ daughter, Deiondra. She had a difficult pregnancy. So much so that even Deiondra’s mother, Carolyn Chambers did not want her to carry forward with the pregnancy. Do you remember the IG post Deiondra made on March 8, 2024, while she was carrying Snow?

A part of the caption read, “I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the Doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out of the first trimester. I’m having a baby for the 7 current fibroids that surrounds my uterus to this day.” So, definitely, Deiondra had taken the big risk to taste the flavors of motherhood.But now that Snow has arrived, the challenges are still not over for the new mommy.

After all, handling a toddler is no cakewalk. On July 21, Deiondra shared a snippet on her IG story of how her life has been going lately. It would definitely make you go ‘Awww’ as Snow is seen giggling. Spotting those tiny teeth is fine until Snow uses them to bite Deiondra. In the clip, Deion’s daughter is heard sweetly complaining, “You hurt mommy,” as Snow continues with his mischief. Looks like Deiondra now needs help with chew toys for kids, as her son has made her toes one of those toys.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Deiondra Instagram

AD

The caption read, “Why Snow thinks it’s funny when he bites me. 😩😭Yall pray for me. His 8 teeth really do hurt tho 😩.” Now, this is not the first time that Deiondra sought help about Snow on social media. Back in April, her sleep cycle got messed up as she had a hard time putting Snow to sleep. She wrote on X, “I’ve tried to put Snow in his bed three times he wakes up instantly. How did yall transfer baby to bed and at what age. Please help.” Deion’s daughter has an extended family of 402k followers on IG. So, whenever she is in doubt, she puts up her query on IG or X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Like Deiondra did when she was confused about what to feed Snow. Even if it meant that she did not listen to her mom, Carolyn, but to her followers. As she wrote, “Parents! What age did you start giving your baby cereal? My mom keep buggin me asking to give him some. Snow sleeps fine without it already. What age did you give your baby cereal and why?” And finally, Deiondra got the answer she had been looking for. Now, you must be wondering why Deiondra is the only one caring about Snow? That’s because she is the only one carrying Snow’s responsibility as a single mom.

What really led to the split between Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees

We have seen how Deiondra found his former boyfriend, R&B Kings Jacquees, by her side, all throughout her pregnancy journey. The duo never missed a chance to take part in some PDA on social media. During her pregnancy, Deiondra had put up 27 pounds. But that did not make her any less attractive to Jacquuees. He dropped a lovey-dovey comment, “DAS ME.” Deiondra, too, didn’t shy away from expressing her love for her former beau and replied, “All you.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then last year in July, Deiondra’s former boyfriend even proposed to her in a very romantic way, reading a four-page letter and sealing it with a solitaire. However, turned out that the universe had other plans. They went through a messy breakup. But things started to turn sour after Deiondra felt uninvited in one of Jacquuees’ shoots. So what was the hoopla all about? For the 2025 Valentine’s Day, the R&B King was busy shooting for a video project with DeJ Loaf. That’s when Deiondra slammed this collab as she was reportedly not allowed to be on the set.

“People gotta fake a relationship to sale albums. Stop asking me why I’m not around. I am not allowed to be around them cause Dej would feel uncomfortable if his fiancee there. As I said before, y’all got it y’all won. Hope y’all lil album sale the most y’all done ever sold,” Deion’s daughter got all fired up in an interview. Months later in June, Deiondra Sanders opened up about how she now wants to start things afresh. On June 2, the single mom tweeted, “I have a date tonight. I’m kinda nervous.” Will Deiondra choose a life of single motherhood with Snow by her side, or open her heart to love once more?