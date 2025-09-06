Prayer Pour In as HBCU College Football RB Who Went Missing Is Now Found Safe

A North Carolina A&T redshirt sophomore running back gave his teammates, head coach Shawn Gibbs, and community quite a scare this week. The Greensboro Police Department confirmed that a 20-year-old RJ Baker was reported missing on Wednesday after being last seen Tuesday night around 8 p.m., leaving Collegiate Commons at 1409 Cunningham Street. A young athlete with promise, Baker’s absence quickly drew urgency.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The good news is the story took a sigh of relief turn. RJ Baker has been found safe, police announced, a resolution that left Aggies fans, ex-schools, family members, and teammates thankful after a whirlwind 24 hours. It’s the kind of ending everyone hopes for when those first frantic ‘missing person’ posts hit social media. And in this case, it was the combined strength of local awareness and faith that carried the situation into calmer waters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBCU Shaderoom (@hbcu.shaderoom) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Baker’s football journey is one that already shows perseverance. After graduating from Dudley High in Greensboro, he began his college career at Norfolk State before transferring to North Carolina A&T, where he’s been carving out a role in the Aggies’ offense. In 2023, he logged action in four games, with five carries for three yards on the ground. More notably, he flashed as a pass-catcher, reeling in four receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers, though modest on paper, highlight his versatility as a player who can shift momentum with just one explosive play.

The announcement of his disappearance brought national attention thanks to a widely shared post by HBCU Shaderoom: “RJ Baker — Running back for North Carolina A&T. He has recently gone missing, and his family, friends, and teammates are deeply concerned for his safety. If you know any information about him! Reach out!” That message, paired with Baker’s recognizable profile — 5’9”, curly afro, dark complexion — spread rapidly, ensuring the Greensboro community was on alert.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, as the Aggies prepare for a demanding season, they play UCF in Orlando this Sunday. Baker’s safe return stands as a reminder that even in a sport where toughness and grit are currency, community support and human compassion remain the backbone. Football resumes, but the perspective gained from moments like this one stays with everyone involved.

AD

Internet voices concern about the formerly missing RJ Baker

RJ Baker’s news sparked waves of emotion across social media, where comments poured in during the tense wait. One fan wrote simply, “I pray he is found safely.” That plea echoed the sentiment of countless others refreshing their feeds and hoping for an update — football aside, this was about a young man’s well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another post carried a family-like weight: “One of our own prayers for his safe return.” That reflects the unique pride within HBCU programs, where athletes are viewed not just as roster pieces but as extended family members. When one hurts, the entire community rallies.

Faith and urgency combined in another message: “Praying for this young man! God please cover him and give him peace!” That’s more than just words on a screen; it’s the raw emotional connection between fans and players, amplified when real-life stakes eclipse the scoreboard. Finally, the collective sigh arrived. First, a short burst of faith in the form of “Jesus,” and then the post everyone wanted to read: “He has been found safe!” Relief rushed in, and the tone shifted from fear to gratitude.