Prayers Pour in for Ex-TCU Athlete After Sudden Announcement

For the TCU Horned Frogs fans, the 2025 season has been projected to be a bed full of roses. Thanks to Sonny Dykes’ quarterback Josh Hoover. He finished ninth nationally in total offense, 18th in passing efficiency, and 19th in completion percentage. He led Dykes’ program to a 34-3 win in the Mexico Bowl. While they are all excited about the 2025 run, something called for their attention.

Their former offensive lineman, Mike Stoker, who is now going through a tough phase. Even though he is no longer a part of the Horned Frogs fam, prayers pour in for the former TCU athlete who swapped wagons at the beginning of this year and is now part of the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

Dykes lost 20 players to the transfer portal this year. Among them, Stoker was there. The redshirt freshman offensive lineman chose to try his luck somewhere else after two seasons with the Horned Frogs. Hailing from South Oak Cliff in Dallas, Texas, the former three-star recruit did not see any action over each of the last two seasons. However, on August 4, Stoker caught the attention of the TCU fans. The caption of the post read, “Don’t have a long story for ya’ll, Just stay down 🤲🏾 #stayyoassdown.” In his latest IG post, Stoker has uploaded a clip of himself lying on a hospital bed while his left leg is immobilized with a brace. One could spot a crutch tucked under his leg.

While the next video showed someone capturing Stoker with the IV lines attached to him, the following picture gave some clarity of what Stoker has been going through. The picture showed some scar marks on Stoker’s knees, which suggests he underwent a knee surgery with an ACL reconstruction or meniscus repair. But does that mean Stoker is restricted to the hospital bed? Not all. He was seen trying to walk with crutches in the hospital corridor. Turns out that Stoker is learning to walk again, taking baby steps.

He has hit the gym to rev up the healing process. And what better way to heal than spending some time amidst nature? In one of the pictures in the IG post, Stoker is seen chilling on the lush green grass, in a serene location with a lake view. He shared a meme to reflect on how he is coping with the recovery journey. In the meme, a little girl is asking her father, “Dad, how did we get so rich?” “Stayed down,” replied the father. The son cheered, “Fr- -king legend.” If in this recovery process, Stoker is in need of some motivation, his comment section has got him covered.

Mike Stoker’s path to recovery got better with good wishes from fans

Not much information is available about Stoker on when and how he got injured. However, the TCU fans did not forget to share some kind words, even though the offensive lineman is no longer part of the Horned Frogs family. Stoker had originally committed to SMU before flipping and signing with TCU in 2022. He held offers from TCU, SMU, Purdue, and others before choosing to sign with the Horned Frogs. TCU cornerback, Vernon Glover Jr. wrote, “Gods plan brudda.” He knows the pain that Stoker is going through, since the redshirt, too, was sidelined for the season due to an injury in fall camp.

Stoker has been the nation’s 85th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite. A fan thus can’t wait to see him back in action and wrote, “You’ll be back in action soon broski 💪🏾💪🏾.” After all, while playing for the South Oak Cliff High School, Stoker has excelled both at left and right tackle.

Stoker did land some heartbreak to Dykes and co. He was the third offensive lineman to depart from the program to depart the program following Marcus Williams and James Brockermeyer. But Stoker still got the support of his former mate, TCU offensive lineman Cade Bennett, who commented “🦾.” Maybe his heart still pained for Stoker, who committed to the Incarnate Word Cardinals in January 2025.

Fans must have been excited to see some action from Stoker joining Clint Killough’s squad, including first-team All-Southland guard Traveon Newsome and guard Caleb Flores. But the universe had different plans. So, a fan commented, “Get better and come back stronger!” After all, the 6-foot-5 and 305-pounder is already well-built and a threat to his opponents. Another fan further motivated him, “Chin up Chest Out 🩸.” Stoker already knows the drill as he led South Oak Cliff to a 15-1 record and the Texas 5A D-II state championship. It’s now time for him to come back all healthy and rage the college gridiron.