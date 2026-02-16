Prayers Pour in for Kalen DeBoer’s WR Involved in a Car Accident

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer’s freshman playmaker gave Crimson Tide fans a serious heart rate spike after a scary Sunday incident. While a social media post had everyone panicking about his health and wondering about the meaning of his deleted story, the actual details say things might not be as bad as they first looked.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On February 15th, the news broke that he was involved in a car accident. He actually posted a photo of himself in a neck brace on his Instagram story with the caption “God is great,” which definitely got people talking. seemed to be in decent spirits in the photo. However, he ended up deleting the post shortly after. That left everyone wondering what exactly happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

The good news is that the injuries don’t seem to be serious at all. Reports from insiders like BamaOnline’s Andrew Boone have clarified that the neck brace was mostly just a precautionary measure following the crash. Brooks is one of the team’s rising stars and WR1 at this point according to some, so the staff was probably just being extra careful to make sure their playmaker is 100% healthy before he gets back to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason Bama fans panicked there for a bit was that it didn’t end anything like Henry Ruggs’ situation. Bama Nation had seen much darker days with car accidents. The former Bama WR is still serving time in prison for a fatal 2021 DUI crash in Las Vegas. Safe to say, this has to be a blessing that Lotzeir Brooks came out alive without any long-term damage or causing public damage.

Brooks expected to be the go-to target wide receiver on the roster in 2026. The freshman had an incredible debut season in 2025, finishing with 441 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He boasted one of the lowest drop rates on the team, at 5.7%. His real “arrival” moment was during the playoff against Oklahoma, where he went off for 79 yards and two scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

While Brooks is recovering, the coaching staff hasn’t been sitting still. Just a day before the accident, Coach Kalen DeBoer landed a commitment from JUCO star Tyler Henderson as insurance to the room. Henderson is an explosive receiver who has hit double digits in touchdowns, recording 1,202 yards and 12 touchdowns at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Nonetheless, that scary-looking photo on Sunday had Bama fans pouring prayers all over the socials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bama poured out prayers for Lotzeir when they first heard the news.

The Roll Tide jumped onto X as soon as they saw his “God is great” caption in a hospital photo with a neck brace and questioned, “What happened?”

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan commented, “Praying for Lotty.” Rest assured, it’s great to see the Bama family rallying behind him like this. Judging by his “God is great” post, it definitely sounds like he’s feeling that support and staying positive.

One fan commented, “Players not even safe during spring practice with this staff.” That’s definitely a spicy take, though this actually happened off the field on a Sunday. Luckily, it sounds like he’ll be back making plays well before spring ball even gets rolling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan tweeted, “Not good.” Regardless of how it happened, it’s still scary. If it weren’t for his 29-yard catch on a crucial 4th-and-8 with four or five minutes left in the game against the Missouri Tigers, Bama wouldn’t have made the playoffs in the first place. So yeah, Bama would’ve been in deep trouble next season since they can’t rely solely on Ryan Williams as they did during his freshman season.

One last fan commented, “Noooooooo 🥺.” As scary as it was, things are looking bright for Brooks and the Tide. He’s already confirmed he’s sticking with Alabama for the 2026 season. Thankfully, the latest word from Bama 247 is that it’s more of a scare than a season-ender. Bama fans can breathe a sigh of relief because it looks like “Lotty B” will be back to making plays in no time.