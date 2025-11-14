Prayers Pour in for Longtime College Football Coach in Critical Condition After Tragic Shooting

November 13 will be remembered as a dark day for football fans everywhere. Laney College in Oakland went into lockdown amid reports of an active shooter. The football world was hit hard as sources confirmed that Laney College’s athletic director and football coach, John Beam, was shot and wounded. Beam had been the face of Netflix’s “Last Chance U” making him a known face beyond the world of sports.

Shortly before noon on Thursday, November 13, a gunshot rang out at Laney College in Oakland. Officers discovered a victim in the Laney Field House, later reported to be John Beam. The Peralta Community College District confirmed the injured party was a senior athletics staffer but did not release the name, citing privacy concerns.

“The individual was immediately transported to a local hospital, and we are keeping them — and their loved ones — in our hearts during this incredibly difficult time,” the district released a statement.

Beam has been shaping Bay Area football for decades. He kicked off his career at Skyline High in 1982 as defensive coordinator, spent more than 20 years there, then joined Laney College in 2004 as running backs coach before taking the head coach role in 2012. More than 20 of his players made it to the NFL, seven of them hitting the Super Bowl stage. His on-field success soon led him to become the center of attention off the field.

66-year-old Beam and the Laney Eagles captured national attention in 2020 through Netflix’s Last Chance U. It was a docuseries about junior college athletes chasing redemption and opportunity. The series peeled back the curtain on the gritty world of junior-college football, highlighting players struggling to make ends meet, sharing studio apartments and relying on food stamps. Beam often clashed with rules barring special food assistance, in place until 2019, which he felt hurt his athletes.

Mr. Ken Houston, the city councilman, revealed in an interview that Beam was in his office when the shooting occurred. “It’s not good in Oakland right now,” he said. “He’s a legend in our city.” At a Thursday afternoon news conference, Assistant Police Chief James Beere said authorities were hunting a suspect described as a man in a black hoodie and dark clothing. As the search continues, and Beam fights for his life, reactions pour in.

Fans reflect on John Beam’s impact while pouring in prayers

Celebrated for his winning ways on Oakland’s football fields, first at Skyline High, then at Laney College, Beam made his mark on television audiences. However, one of his acquaintances misses the time he shared with Beam discussing coaching strategies. He wrote, “Please pray for Coach Beam. He and I spent many days together at Laney discussing his philosophy and reason for coaching. He discussed how tough the neighborhood was surrounding Laney and how the kids he coached were his light, and he was theirs, lifting them out of tough situations and giving the kids a chance to get out and achieve more in life. He is a good man, a good soul, and someone we all need in our world. Please, Lord, watch over this man.”

The day prior, Skyline High, Beam’s former stomping grounds, was rocked by a shooting. A fan is already petrified, “Please join me in praying for Coach John Beam. A beacon of West Coast Coaches. Take a moment to say a prayer for @beam_coach 🙏🏿 he deserves all the prayers right now.” The mishap that struck before Beam got shot left a student injured and led to the arrest of two juveniles.

From the ’80s into the ’90s, Beam steered Skyline High to numerous championships, building a winning tradition that fans still remember. “Praying for John Beam and the entire Laney College community,” wrote a fan. Beam’s Skyline High legacy includes producing over 100 Division I athletes, more than any other school in Northern California.

In its 2020 fifth season, the show followed Beam and the Laney Eagles, introducing viewers to his holistic coaching style. A fan poured in prayer for the rare gem, “Please keep prayers for Coach John Beam and his family in your prayers! This man is family to me and my family. As he is to every person he coached and has come in contact with it.” Beam’s USP lies in the mentorship of players with tough childhoods.

Maamaloa Mafi, a defensive back coach for Laney, previously told KTVU that he met Beam when he was seven years old. A fan poured his heart out with a long message. “A part of it read, “I’m still at a loss for words in learning of John Beam being shot today at Laney. You would not find a better example of someone who loves Oakland and who has put his heart and soul into impacting the lives of young people in this community.” Hoping for John Beam’s quick healing.