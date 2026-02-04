“Prayers”: Rece Davis Sends Emotional Message to Lou Holtz Amid Health Battle

It’s a heavy moment for college football. One of the game’s most cherished icons, former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, is in hospice care. The 89-year-old has endured ongoing health challenges. As he faces his latest battle, Rece Davis stepped in with a heartfelt message.

“There’s an award back here that I got last year from the Holtz Heroes Foundation called the Lou Holtz award, recalled Davis on the ESPN College Football podcast.

It’s a statue of Lou, and they were very kind to present me with this award. I’ve developed a great relationship with Lou and his family over the years. Prayers with him and with all of the Holtz family as they go through this.”

In 2015, ESPN shared the news that Holtz would be moving on, marking the end of an impressive 10-year journey as a beloved Notre Dame coaching legend turned analyst. Throughout his time there, he enjoyed collaborating with Davis and Mark May, together hosting a lively and popular 17-hour Saturday show that fans grew to love.

The Lou Holtz award is given to an individual who best represents and upholds the foundation’s core values of Trust, Love, and Commitment. Notably, Davis won the award in 2025 after American basketball sportscaster Dick Vitale in 2024. Davis, who won the award in 2025, has a close relationship with the Holtz family, even attending the coach’s 88th birthday party, a mini Notre Dame reunion. The news that such a lively spirit is now in hospice has left the college football world upset.

Built on discipline, leadership, and faith, Holtz’s coaching philosophy guided him through 33 years as a head coach at Notre Dame, Arkansas, Minnesota, NC State, and South Carolina. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020. During a tough time, his son Skip Holtz shared a health update.

“Appreciate everyone’s text and prayers. Dad is 89, and he is STILL fighting the fight! Only the man upstairs knows how much time is left on the clock,” the Birmingham Stallions general manager wrote. “Cherishing the time we still have together in Orlando.”

Other than Davis, longtime broadcaster Tim Brando shared a heartfelt message.

“Oh at some point I think we all knew we’d be lucky to hold on to Lou and legends like him much longer,” wrote Brando. “Coach Holtz has always been a National Treasure.”

Even while in hospice care, Holtz’s passion for his former team remains, as a recent visitor highlighted.

Notre Dame legend shares details from visit with Lou Holtz

Players and coaches close to Holtz are now making a visit to the former Fighting Irish head coach. One of them who recently paid a visit to his Orlando home is Tim Grunhard, an All-American center for Holtz’s 1988 championship team. While catching up with the former coach, the ex-player shared how Notre Dame has been the topic of conversation.

“Visited Coach Holtz yesterday at his home in FLA,” wrote Grunhard. “Told him how much I love him, and thanked him for the opportunity to go to @NotreDame and play for @NDFootball. We spoke a bit about @Marcus_Freeman1and what a wonderful leader of men he is! Two great coaches, one great university!”

Beloved across college football, Holtz stacked up 249 career victories, including 100 at Notre Dame between 1986 and 1996. His crowning moment came in 1988, when the Irish went 12-0 and claimed the national title with a Fiesta Bowl win over West Virginia.

Rece Davis’s prayer for Lou Holtz, who shared his support during this difficult time, shows that his legacy extends beyond football.