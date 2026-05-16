“Preposterous”: ESPN’s Rece Davis Draws Clear Line on College Football Playoff Expansion While Revealing Acceptable Limit

The upcoming season marks the final year of the 12-team college football playoff era, as a formal proposal to expand the bracket to 24 teams is already on the table and dividing the sport. Within a short-time, the looming expansion talk has not sat well with tons of analysts across the nation, who argue it dilutes the regular season and grinds players down, the ESPN’s Rece Davis has a pragmatic stance over it.

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On Friday’s The Next Round Live, Davis said he believes the idea is far too extreme for college football. He called a 24-team playoff “preposterous” and even suggested that a 16-team format may already be pushing things too far.

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“I think 24 is preposterous, and 16 is bordering on it. I wish they would leave it at 12 and do an extra round of games on campus,” Davis said on Saturday. “Right now, the struggle is largely due to business and control, and it’s not necessary for the good of the game. And the coaches who are getting behind this think it’s going to save their jobs.

According to ESPN analyst, 12 does the work, and there’s no reason for the expansion whatsoever. Davis feels that college football is special because every regular season game carries major importance, and adding too many playoff teams could damage that excitement and pressure that common folks thrive on.

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Davis feels that many decisions about playoff expansion are being driven more by money and power rather than by what is actually best for college football players, teams, and fans.

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Another important point Davis made was about coaches who support playoff expansion. He believes many coaches think a larger playoff field will make it easier to qualify for the postseason and therefore protect their jobs. However, Davis warned that this may not happen in the long run. He pointed to professional sports leagues like the NFL and NBA, where coaches are often fired even after reaching the playoffs if they fail to advance far enough.

Davis believes college football could eventually follow the same pattern if the playoff continues to grow.

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The increasing number of playoff teams will not completely remove controversy from college football. Some people believe that allowing 24 teams into the playoff would reduce arguments about which schools deserve to qualify. However, Davis strongly disagrees with that idea. “If that is your motivation, that it’ll be easier to get in the Playoff, you’re fooling yourself,” Davis said.

He explained that fans, media members, and coaches will probably continue debating rankings and selections no matter how many teams are included in the playoff system.

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Most importantly, it would be the end of the rivalry run

The biggest flaw with 24-team playoff expansion

He specifically mentioned the famous rivalry between Michigan Wolverines football and Ohio State Buckeyes football, often called “The Game.” For decades, this matchup has been one of the biggest and most emotional games in college football because the loser usually falls out of national championship contention. But with a 24-team expansion, either team would walk into the game knowing in the back of their heads that a loss wouldn’t end their season right then and there.

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Davis worries that if both teams have already secured playoff spots before the game, coaches may decide to rest important players to prepare for the postseason instead of treating the rivalry game as a season-defining battle.

Davis strongly defended the importance of the college football regular season.

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“The regular season in college football still remains the best in all of sports. You want it to matter…Hopefully, wiser heads will prevail and keep this playoff at a manageable number, and keep the calendar in a manageable space of time. And it’s actually too long now.”

In the end, Davis said he hopes college football leaders carefully think about the future of the playoff system before making major changes. He believes the current college football calendar is already too long and difficult for players, coaches, and fans. Davis specifically mentioned that the national championship game should not be played near the end of January because the season drags on for too long.

He hopes officials can find a balance that keeps the excitement of the sport alive while also protecting the traditions and importance of college football’s regular season and biggest rivalry games.