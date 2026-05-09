Presidential Committee Explores Major Overhaul With Coach Salary Caps, NCAA Replacement for College Sports

The Presidential College Sports Reform Committee (a group formed by President Donald Trump in early 2026 to fix what he called the “broken” system of college athletics) believes the current college sports system is in a state of “degradation and destruction.” So, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo, the committee wants to team up with Congress to get special legal protection (antitrust) so they can set strict rules without getting sued. The goal is to stop the chaos of every state having its own laws and get everyone onto one single playbook.

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Earlier today, Dellenger revealed the documented details of a three-phase “Roadmap” to dismantle the current NCAA-led system and replace it with a federally protected governing structure.

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To start, they want to create a two-year “Task Force” (overseen by Congress) to act like a temporary boss and see their three-phase plan.

The Phase 1: implementation of the Task Force and its objectives

The first phase is a “emergency mode” designed to freeze the current financial bleeding before the system collapses or spirals any further than it is already. The committee is calling for a “College Reform Task Force” to be established under the existing NCAA, but with a power upgrade: federal legislation that provides limited antitrust protection and preemption of state laws.

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This is critical because it allows the Task Force to immediately implement “prescriptive” rules that would otherwise be illegal, specifically hard salary caps for coaches and administrators and the total elimination of “salary cap circumvention” via Booster Collectives.

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The main reason the committee is coming for coach and admin pay is that the math just doesn’t add up anymore. Right now, top coaches (more than 10) are pulling in $10 million or more, but schools are also being forced to start paying millions directly to their athletes. The committee basically thinks it’s crazy to pay a coach a fortune while claiming the school is too “broke” to keep the swim team or the track program running.

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They want to put a lid on these massive salaries to make sure the money is actually being spread around to save all the other sports on campus. The exact number is yet to be revealed.

To stop the roster chaos, they plan to regulate the transfer portal and introduce a “Bird Rule” (similar to the NBA), which gives athletes financial or eligibility incentives to remain at their current school. This phase also focuses on “re-direction” of department revenues, ensuring money from apparel contracts and media rights stays within the regulated system rather than being siphoned off.

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Phase 2: Revenue Enhancement and Commercial Evolution

Once the legal drama is settled, the Task Force starts looking at Media Rights Pooling. The idea is that if 75+ schools opt-in, they can bundle their TV rights together and play hardball with the big networks for way more money.

They know this won’t happen overnight since some conferences, like the ACC, are locked in until 2036. So they’re viewing it as a slow-burn evolution.

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They also want to get smart about scheduling. Right now, non-football athletes are flying across the country for random mid-week games, which is expensive and exhausting. This phase sort of aims to fix those travel costs, explore a G6-specific playoff for the smaller schools, and find new ways to squeeze more profit out of events like March Madness to keep the whole ecosystem alive and profitable for as much as possible.

Phase 3: The new dawn of college football

The final phase is the “grand finale” where the interim Task Force is replaced by a Permanent Governing Body, basically ending the NCAA’s old-school era for good for once and for all. This new ‘super-board’ will have of 15 members, including the Power Conference commissioners, a specific seat for Notre Dame, student-athlete reps, and independent attorneys.

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This body most definitely shall operate like a professional sports league office, with the authority to appoint individual commissioners for specific sports to manage them with professional-grade precision. Word is, they’ll also be lobbying to update old-school laws like the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 to make sure they’re squeezing every cent out of their media deals.

So, by the time this phase is done, two years down the line, the college sports will be a fully-regulated, federally backed, billion-dollar business that operates a lot more like any other professional league in American rather than rather than a collection of independent schools.