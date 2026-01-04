brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Pressure Mounts on Kalen DeBoer as Alabama Loses Two Undisputed Starters Within Hours

BySoheli Tarafdar

Jan 4, 2026 | 6:57 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Pressure Mounts on Kalen DeBoer as Alabama Loses Two Undisputed Starters Within Hours

BySoheli Tarafdar

Jan 4, 2026 | 6:57 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Kalen DeBoer is already sweating away with the firing chatter growing after his controversial playcalling during the Rose Bowl. The transfer portal wasted no time piling on. Two Alabama Crimson Tide undisputed starters are gone in the blink of an eye, just hours apart. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“To everyone who has been a part of my journey,” wrote defensive lineman LT Overton while declaring himself for the 2026 NFL Draft on January 4. “Thank you. Every phase of my career brought lessons.”

DeBoer and co. were still wrapping their heads around this news when they got hit with another blow. The Transfer Portal page of Instagram confirmed that DeBoer’s starting offensive tackle, Wilkin Formby, is ready to hit the transfer portal, as reported by On3’s Pete Nakos. 

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lebbeus T. Overton <Ł.T> (@theonenamed.lt)

The post was also shared by the player himself on his IG story, giving the seal of approval. 

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved