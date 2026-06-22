Pressure Mounts on Kalen DeBoer as 6 Alabama Targets Near Commitment Decisions

It’s less than 5 months until signing day, and Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class sits at 57th in the country with 9 commits on On3. Obviously, the Roll Tide are right in the thick of their intense summer recruiting push. And the pressure is real to sustain the program’s standard of excellence.

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Now, head coach Kalen DeBoer and his crew are facing a test on the trail. Bama just wrapped up a huge summer official visit weekend from June 19–21, and the clock is officially ticking. Here are six high-profile high school targets set to drop their college commitment decisions over the next few days.

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3-star OL – Stafford Willis

A local, homegrown mountain of a human out of Arab High School in Alabama. He is a three-star interior offensive lineman who stands about 6’5″ and weighs around 280 pounds.

Alabama offered him on June 9 after showing interest for a long time. He had been waiting for the offer and said it was a big relief when it finally came. Even though he had already taken four official visits before getting the offer, he quickly scheduled a visit to Alabama.

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On the 247Sports Composite boards, Willis ranks as the No. 81 interior offensive lineman and the No. 1,179 overall player in the entire country. He is sorting through a final list that includes Alabama, UCLA, South Carolina, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

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However, almost all the local recruiting experts are pointing their predictions toward him staying right here in his home state to wear the crimson jersey. According to Blake Baker of Alabama On3, he will announce his decision Tuesday (June 23) at 7 p.m. at his high school.

3-star EDGE – Tyler Younger

Alabama offered Younger just last week. Kalen DeBoer’s staff somehow managed to quickly become a serious contender for him.

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The Nacogdoches native is already built like a four-year veteran in the system. He stands about 6’5″ and weighs 220 pounds. He just finished his official visit to Alabama on June 21 and now plans to commit in two days. Younger picked the 23rd because of a pretty cool reason: to celebrate his mother’s birthday.

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Alabama’s outside linebackers coach, Christian Robinson, has been pushing extremely hard for Younger. He sees him as a hybrid “WOLF” pass-rusher. Recruiting expert Chad Simmons has already predicted that he will choose Alabama.

3-star WR Cedrick Simmons

The three-star 2027 wide receiver is ready to lock in his college choice. The in-state star from Selma High School will officially announce his commitment on June 23, 2026. After taking back-to-back official visits over the last two weekends, he has narrowed his final decision down to a classic Iron Bowl battle between Alabama and Auburn.

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Auburn currently holds a slight edge in the race. Recruiting insiders give the Tigers about a 51.6% chance to land him because they have been recruiting him heavily since his sophomore year. Plus, Auburn already feels like home to Simmons since two of his former high school teammates are on the roster.

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Alabama only handed him a scholarship earlier this month, around June 9. Even though he mentioned they are “at the top” of his list and apparently has a great bond with Derrick Nix, it’s quite hard to see them top Auburn’s two years of recruiting efforts in just about two weeks.

4-star EDGE – Jeremiah Beverly

Alabama’s coaching staff has been moving incredibly fast to keep this local talent at home. They officially offered him a scholarship on June 8, 2026, after he absolutely dominated at one of their summer camps.

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The hometown star from Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa will officially announce his commitment on June 26.

Alabama is the heavy favorite to win his commitment. Experts from 247Sports and Rivals are already predicting he will pick the Crimson Tide. For Beverly, playing for Bama is a lifelong dream. In fact, he has been attending their youth camps since he was six years old and already has a former high school teammate, Zay Hall, on the roster.

4-star WR Osani Gayles

Gayles remains one of the biggest names left on Alabama’s recruiting board. The highly rated receiver is ranked among the best players in the country and would immediately become one of the top commitments in the Tide’s 2027 class. Alabama has been in a pretty good position ever since his official visit earlier this month.

Even Alabama’s elite 2027 quarterback commits, Elijah Haven and Trent Seaborn, have been actively recruiting him behind the scenes to try and make him the very first wide receiver piece of their 2027 class.

In fact, he even canceled planned visits to Tennessee and Notre Dame. Multiple recruiting experts have predicted that he will commit to Alabama when he announces his decision on June 27 on CBS Sports Live.

Four-star safety Junior Tu’upo

Right now, the Texas Longhorns are the team to beat. But Alabama is doing everything in its power to keep the hometown star in the state.

The Crimson Tide have a few major advantages working in their favor. Tu’upo plays for Thompson High School right here in Alabama. Of all five schools on his list, he has visited Alabama the most. Not to mention, his quarterback teammate, Trent Seaborn, is already committed to Bama. Apparently, Seaborn actually showed up in Tuscaloosa this past weekend just to hang out and convince Tu’upo to join him.

According to Touchdown Alabama, he is scheduled to announce his commitment this Friday, June 26. It is going to be a tight race down to the wire between his final five schools: Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, and Indiana. If the Bama coaching staff and Seaborn did enough to overcome the lead Texas had, the Crimson Tide could land a huge hometown commitment to wrap up the week.