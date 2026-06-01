Pressure Mounts on Mike Norvell as Florida State’s Recruiting Woes Deepen After Latest Update

The Florida Seminoles’ downfall needs to be studied. Just a few years ago, the Seminoles were the hottest team in the ACC and the country, going 13-0 in 2023. Right now, they are barely able to hold their ground, both on the gridiron and, most importantly, on the recruiting end. Word is, Mike Norvell just lost his only ranked recruit from the class of 2027. Safe to say, time is running out for head coach Mike Norvell.

On May 31, Noles insider TJ Pittinger hopped onto X and shared the news that four-star safety Mekhi Williams abruptly backed out of his verbal commitment right after taking an official visit to Wisconsin.

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Williams had been committed to FSU for over 14 months and was the centerpiece as the only highly rated, “blue-chip” prospect left in their upcoming class. Losing an elite, in-state defensive back to a Big Ten school completely blindsided the coaching staff and exposed just how difficult it has become for FSU to convince top-tier high school kids that Tallahassee is the premier place to play ball.

Because of this loss, FSU’s recruiting class has dropped all the way to No. 47 nationally, according to 247Sports. To make things even worse, college football insiders like Pete Nakos of On3 recently pointed out that programs like Boston College and Pitt are currently spending more and recruiting better than Florida State.

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For a powerhouse school like Florida State, being ranked that low is incredibly embarrassing. Without these elite high school players, the team won’t have the foundation they need to win any conference championships in the future. The popular consensus for this fall is directly tied to the fact that the team has been painful to watch on the actual football field.

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Just two years ago, Florida State went undefeated and won the ACC. Since star quarterback Jordan Travis left, however, the Seminoles have fallen apart, posting a combined 7-17 record over the last two seasons.

Top recruits want to play for winning programs that can help them reach the NFL. Right now, rival coaches can easily point to FSU’s recent struggles and tell recruits the program is heading in the wrong direction. Another reason would be Norvell’s strategy of relying heavily on the transfer portal is starting to hurt the program. Bringing in experienced players worked great during the 2023 season, but it has also damaged the team’s long-term development.

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Young players often get pushed aside when transfers arrive, which is one reason why homegrown players like quarterback Brock Glenn decided to leave through the transfer portal.

The big question is simple: why hasn’t Norvell been fired after two disappointing seasons?

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How Norvell’s still employed?

The simple answer is an eye-watering amount of money: If Florida State fired Norvell today, the school would have to pay more than $50 million in buyout costs. FSU gave him a huge contract extension when his value was at its highest to keep him from taking the Alabama job. Looking back, that decision has not aged well.

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The athletic department is already dealing with around $400 million in debt, making it nearly impossible to fire him unless wealthy boosters are willing to pay the bill. Moving forward into the fall, Norvell is completely out of second chances and must deliver the performance of his lifetime.

Insiders at ESPN say that Norvell needs to pull off at least eight wins in 2026 just to save his job and keep the boosters from revolting. It may seem quite achievable on paper. If you actually look into it, they are not even remotely close to touching that .500 mark next season. The Seminoles have two weaknesses: their offensive line and their road-game struggles.

FSU replaced all five starting offensive line spots with incoming transfer portal players like Nate Pabst and Xavier Chaplin.

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The road-game problem is even worse: they have lost their last nine true road games and their last 11 games away from home altogether. This season wouldn’t be any different. Mike is planning to start the 2026 campaign with a road game against Alabama. Mind you, the Crimson Tide are waiting to settle the score. At this point, they are most definitely going to succeed doing it.