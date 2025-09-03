QB Sam Leavitt Makes Feelings Clear on Kenny Dillingham’s Peculiar Decision That Invited Hate on ASU

Good practice is essential for wins on Saturdays. Like every offseason, this year as well Kenny Dillingham’s Arizona State Sun Devils carried their Camp Tontozona tradition. “I love it. I love the camaraderie of it. That’s what it’s all about. That’s how you build a team, is you make memories,” said the head coach. The opening of the 2025 season came up with good memories for the Sun Devils as they crushed the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 38-19. To carry on their victory streak to Mississippi State, Dillingham made a peculiar decision to simulate the Bulldogs’ atmosphere.

Dillingham and co. will be taking their nationally ranked squad to Starkville. Talking about the edge? Dillingham’s squad defeated Mississippi State 30-23 in week two last season, a game that the former dominated for a large portion of the time. Arizona State heads to Starkville for the first time, ready to bring the heat and take on Mississippi State’s iconic cowbell chaos. And for that, they have adapted the cowbell culture. While fans may be upset with it, what did Leavitt say?

On September 2, SunDevilSource.com tweeted a clip from Dillingham’s quarterback’s post-practice interview. Leavitt shared his thoughts on cowbells used during the practice. “Honestly, I like it. Kind of reminds me of high school football… The only time it bugged me was when they were doing it in the center’s ear, and he couldn’t hear me through the cadence,” said the quarterback.

Leavitt is coming off strong after accounting for 330 yards and four touchdowns during their 38-19 victory against Northern Arizona. But he is keeping distractions at bay. Clips from Dillingham’s squad practice were released that showed one staffer ringing cowbells while players go through drills. But looks like it’s a way more toned down version than what Dillingham and co. are going to face on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.

The cowbells are a beloved Mississippi State tradition that has endured throughout decades of SEC rule changes for fans. Its began in the early 20th century, during a game against rival Mississippi when a cow wandered onto the field. As years passed by, live cattle were replaced by actual bells as a good-luck ritual. Now that the Sun Devils have imbibed this tradition during their practice, what does Dillingham have to say about it?

“Cowbells, baby. It’s going to be fun. They love their football down there. I think that we showed that we love our football here on Saturday. I think there was 105 or 106% capacity. Down there, they will be there at 9 a.m. for a 6:30 kick. They’ll be getting ready to roll. It will be their first home game of the year. I am excited. The football down there is really good,” said the head coach. Unfortunately, the fans are not as excited as him.

Fans raise a warning for Kenny Dillingham

Dillingham’s squad came close, having 10,000-plus students in attendance in back-to-back games for the first time ever. It was during their season opener that the new student attendance record hit 14,280. But this time, they will be travelling to David Wade Stadium, leaving some fans behind. That’s when, for better preparation to boost the Dillingham’s boys’ morale, a fan suggested, “why not just use speakers to simulate environment versus needing someone to physically ring a cow bell?” Only speakers could reach that highest decibel level.

In 1974, the Southeastern Conference adopted a rule against all artificial noisemakers at football and basketball games. However, later on in 2010, they were allowed to ring cowbells at home games. And here comes a disclaimer for Dillingham and co. from a fan, “That’s what it may sound like… if you’re standing outside in Greenville.” The Bulldogs fans now carry a heavy chrome-plated model with a full Bulldog figurine handle. However, the classic long-handled, bicycle-grip bell made of thinner and tightly-welded shells makes the loudest sound.

Amidst the cowbell hoopla, Dillingham landed in a deep soup after making an appearance in a recent conference. During the event, the head coach complained about hotels in “small towns” where the team needs to play some games. He caught more side eyes while expressing his concerns about the Sun Devils squad “getting sick” after having meals served in those hotels.

The head coach further said, “We play further away from stadiums, our road game. So we stay about an hour and 15 minutes away from the stadium this week because that’s the nearest hotel, which is not a casino, to stay at. No, that’s the truth that some teams stay at the casino. That wasn’t even a joke, but it’s just the nearest hotel.” And this did not sit well with an Arizona State alum.

Jonathan Perry took to X to send a sharp reply to Kenny Dillingham. His tweet read, “Kenny Dillingham lied so many times in this presser (ignorance?), it made me, an ASU alum, root for Miss State this weekend. I might just go to the game, too.” Dillingham better believe that his cowbell practice pays off when it comes down to game time.