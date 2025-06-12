Quinshon Judkins Draws $17M NFL Star Comparison After Strong Buckeye Brotherhood Message

If you blinked too long during the NFL Draft, you probably missed one of the biggest sleeper shakeups of Day 2. Quinshon Judkins — the Buckeyes’ nastiest 1-2 punch at running back alongside TreVeyon Henderson—ended up being the third running back off the board. The Cleveland Browns, fresh off saying goodbye to a legend in Nick Chubb, just handed Judkins the keys to the backfield. And now? Judkins is out here tearing up OTAs like he’s been waiting on this moment since Pop Warner.

Quinshon Judkins’ 2024 campaign at Ohio State wasn’t some Heisman headline act. He clocked in a solid 1,060 yards and 14 TDs — good, but not crazy wild. But the Buckeyes’ offense under Chip Kelly? It was a whole new playground. And Judkins? He was the hammer in that run-first symphony. He didn’t show the same flash as his Ole Miss days, but the man still put in work. Yet somehow, nobody expected Cleveland to pick him before TreVeyon Henderson. And yet, here we are.

According to NFL Rookie Watch; Judkins is straight cooking at Browns camp. “Judkins’ burst and footwork may already be TOP-10 in the entire league,” one scout told NFL Rookie Watch. They said he’s broken off multiple explosive plays just off footwork. One insider even claimed, “He’s easily been the best RB in the room.” Judkins is reportedly “unfazed” by the Nick Chubb comparisons and is already showing serious promise as a dynamic threat in both the run and pass game. And for a franchise starving for a spark post-Chubb? That’s music to their ears. This isn’t a case of a rookie hoping to impress — this man came to take the job.

We’re talking about a backfield where Jerome Ford is the veteran, and Dylan Sampson was picked up in the fourth round. Ford led Cleveland last year with 565 yards — which is… not good at all. And no shade, but the rest of the backfield was flatter than old soda. So Judkins doesn’t just have a chance — he’s got a golden runway. Add in the fact that the Browns’ offense was bruised, battered, and boring last season? This move starts looking surgical. The Browns needed a jolt. They went and got one.

Here’s where it gets interesting. Comparisons have already started flying. One scout dropped 17 million comparison check: “There’s plenty of truth to the comparison between Jahmyr Gibbs and Judkins.” Now, that’s big talk. Gibbs is a whole cheat code out there in Detroit. But when you hear that Judkins is already showing burst, hands, and vision — it doesn’t feel like cap. He’s unfazed by the Chubb pressure. Doesn’t flinch. Doesn’t fold. Just goes to work. That’s RB1 mentality.

And now the Browns fanbase? They’re watching highlights from Ole Miss again. They’re running back tape from the 2024 Chip Kelly experiment. And slowly but surely, they’re starting to believe. Quinshon Judkins didn’t just fall into this role. He took it.

Quinshon Judkins keeps it real about Buckeye’s Brotherhood

You know what’s underrated in all this? Culture. And if you know anything about Ohio State, you know that “brotherhood” talk ain’t just locker room fluff — it’s the glue. And for a guy like Judkins, who came in from the outside, dipped in for just one season, and still felt that bond? That hits different.

Judkins knew it too. “I seen Denzel (Burke) and he’s like ‘O-H’ when I first walked into the facility,” he said. “And I seen all the guys–I’ve met a lot of the guys that are Buckeyes on the team — and for them to be all around and still have that brotherhood and they say it and speak on it. So it’s pretty special and it’s a lifelong thing.” That’s not media training — that’s straight from the soul.

And it hits different coming from someone like Judkins. This man had already been the guy at Ole Miss. He came into Ohio State for just one year. No long history, no hometown loyalty. Just a RB looking to play football and feel connected. And somehow, the culture clicked fast. Real recognizes real.

The Brotherhood runs deep in Columbus. From Urban Meyer’s early dynasty-building days to Ryan Day’s consistent leadership, OSU doesn’t just build athletes — they build bonds. And Judkins, despite being a one-year rental, felt it. That’s rare. Plenty of transfers come and go. But for Judkins to walk away and still speak on that bond? That tells you what kind of environment he stepped into.

It’s not just about wins. It’s about how they win. How they fight together. Mentorship, accountability, faith, support — all of it’s baked into the OSU experience. Players like Kamryn Babb and C.J. Stroud have echoed the same. Judkins didn’t need a five-paragraph essay to explain it. He kept it simple. “It’s a lifelong thing.” That one sentence hit harder than a goal-line truck stick.

And now that he’s in Cleveland? Just a couple hours north of Columbus? That same Buckeye bond follows him. He’s linking with other OSU alums, and the brotherhood continues to hold weight. For Browns fans praying for stability and soul in the locker room, Judkins might just be the culture-changer they didn’t know they needed.

From the Grove to the Horseshoe, and now the Dawg Pound — Quinshon Judkins is carrying more than just the rock. He’s carrying the Brotherhood with him. And if early signs mean anything? He might just run it all the way to RB1 greatness.