College football mourns a great loss as Phillip Marshall, a legendary sportswriter for the Alabama Crimson Tide and a prominent figure in Auburn football for over 50 years, died on Friday, January 31. He was 76, and his untimely passing prompted prayers and tributes across the college football community.

“@kristi_malzahn and I are saddened to hear of Phillip’s passing,” wrote former Auburn Tigers offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. “He was a legend, truly one of a kind. Prayers for his family.”

Auburn Undercover, the 247Sports site where Marshall had been a senior editor and columnist since 2008, confirmed his passing. However, no cause of his death was shared.

Over his career, he wrote for The Decatur Daily, Montgomery Advertiser, and Auburn Undercover. But it was his 17-year stint at The Huntsville Times, covering the entire SEC alongside Auburn and Alabama, that truly defined his legacy.

Though Auburn held his heart, Alabama ran in his veins. He was the son of Benny Marshall, a longtime Birmingham News sports editor, 10-time Alabama Sportswriter of the Year, and a 1982 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inductee. Phillip’s death moved Malzahn, as we remember a particular incident in which Phillip warned Malzahn about a contest.

In 2017, Marshall pegged Auburn to top Missouri, warning the pivotal test would arrive against Mississippi State. The Tigers later defeated Mississippi State 49-10.

“He doesn’t need to lose to both Georgia and Alabama,” Marshall remarked on Malzahn’s mounting pressure.

Marshall was a two-time Alabama Sports Writer of the Year and served as president of the Alabama Sports Writers Association from 1982 to 1984. He earned the ASWA’s Herby Kirby Award for Story of the Year in 1995 and 2004, and in 2022, he and his father were honored as part of the ASWA’s 50 Legends.

After 17 years at The Huntsville Times, Marshall embraced a bold new chapter in 2008, helping launch Auburn Undercover. He was determined to cover Auburn basketball last season.

“After the Final Four, he put his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘It’s been a pleasure, my friend,’” 247Sports’ Nathan King shared a sweet memory with him.

At the time of his passing, Marshall resided in Decatur. He is survived by his wife, Teresa; two sons, Ben and Jonathan; a daughter, Chrissie; and several grandchildren. The college football community offered heartfelt tributes.

Fans remember a respected voice with a legacy rooted in Alabama

Nine years ago, Marshall made it to the shortlist of four honorees to receive the 2016 Auburn Journalism Honors. “I’m sorry to hear that. He’s taught me a lot about Auburn football over the years,” a fan wrote. He shared the honor with Gillis Morgan, a distinguished Alabama community journalist.

Marshall was the dean of Auburn football writers and covered the Tigers’ football since 1991. “I loved his writing, and he is one of the all-time Auburn greats. Nothing was more calming than listening to him tell stories on the Auburn podcast 🙏,” another fan paid tribute.

Over a 25-year run at the Birmingham News and Age-Herald, Marshall’s father spent 12 years as a columnist. “One of the best in the business! Have read his work for many years. Followed his father in the profession,” wrote a fan. Phillip, too, wrote for several Alabama newspapers, including The Huntsville Times and the Birmingham Post-Herald.

He did not limit himself to sharing his thoughts in articles and even stepped into the commentary booth, as one fan wrote, “I’m going to miss his articles and commentary. WDE and RIP, Mr. Marshall.”

His thoughts were so accurate that analysts joked that he must have surveillance cameras in the athletics department. “A high character man. Will miss his thoughts on the Tigers and beyond,” another fan penned a heartwarming note.

With Phillip Marshall’s passing, a massive void has been left in both the Alabama and Auburn camps.