Rapper Who Joined LSU as WR, Drops Simple Pass in Lane Kiffin’s Practice

Lane Kiffin adding platinum rapper Toosii to LSU’s roster as a 25-year-old walk-on is already creating off-season drama. Despite a loaded receiver room, Kiffin gave the artist a shot. However, as the spring practice went on, it showed that the transition from the recording studio to the SEC is brutal.

On March 27 (day 2 of the Tigers’ spring practice), College Transfer Portal took to their X handle and dropped a clip of Rapper Toosii dropping a simple routine pass from projected QB3 Laden Clark on an apparent short comeback route (a type of pass a college receiver from D2 should catch in his sleep). The pigskin was delivered right to his numbers, but it literally just ricocheted off his hands and hit the grass.

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Predictably, the clip went viral instantly, with people clowning him and saying he should probably stick to the recording studio and focus on dropping tracks like his “Favorite Song.”

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That’s the ugly side of a harsh “Welcome to the SEC” for the multi-platinum rapper. There’s a humongous difference between looking athletic in a music video and catching passes with the speed and pressure of a high-level Division I practice.

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But to be fair to the guy, it hasn’t been all bad. If you look past that one viral drop, some of the beat writers and fans who have been at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility say he’s actually held his ground and performed well for a player with his background. However, the fans were a bit caught off guard by his wheels, apparently.

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Toosii is listed at about 5’8″, so he’s definitely a smaller “slot” style receiver, but he’s shown some legit quickness and decent footwork during the individual drills. He’s been seen putting in work with the younger quarterbacks like USC transfer Husan Longstreet, trying to get his timing down.

Toosii’s journey to the Tigers was actually kind of a rollercoaster. He originally committed to Syracuse back in December 2025. However, things got a little complicated when the Syracuse coaches basically told him he’d be a walk-on and wouldn’t be getting a full scholarship right away. So, it’s better to be a walk-on in the SEC than in the ACC. He decided to pivot and took his talents to LSU instead, aiming to be the first multi-platinum artist to ever return to school and actually play major D1 football.

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He’s even talked about having NFL dreams, which sounds crazy to most people, but you have to admire the hustle. Plus, he’s not entirely alone in this crossover lane.

While Toosii’s path is unusual, he follows a lineage of rappers with legitimate football backgrounds, from Rick Ross, a former scholarship offensive lineman at Albany State, to BlueFace, who started at quarterback for Fayetteville State. So, while Toosii’s move to join LSU as an established artist is pretty much unheard of, the bridge between hip-hop and college football has been crowded for a long time.

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However, the glaring issue here is the talent gap. He’s basically trying to make up for nearly a decade of missed football development in just a few weeks of spring ball. The real question is: can he make the team as a walk-on freshman? Is Toosii an exception to this case?

The chances of Toosii seeing the SEC lights on Saturday

The 26-year-old competing against elite 19-year-olds like Winston Watkins and Eugene Wilson III and beating them to earn a place on the team is borderline astronomical. Then again, at LSU, walk-ons rarely see the field during conference games. The only time they might see action is during massive blowouts or if they are absolute standouts on special teams.

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After six years of playoff-less seasons, the last thing Lane Kiffin needs is a distraction disguised as an experiment. Then again, LSU is currently projected with an over/under of 8.5 wins for the 2026 season. In a high-stakes season like that, coaches usually don’t take risks on experimental players during tight games.

Most analysts see this as a brilliant PR move by Lane Kiffin to keep LSU relevant in pop culture. While Toosii is really on the roster and making plays in spring, the chances of him playing meaningful SEC minutes are slim to none.

Mind you, they already have 9 conference games next season in the SEC. The best-case scenario is a few snaps here and there against McNeese State or Louisiana Tech. The worst scenario is that he would get cut on April 24, immediately after spring practice. If he survives that, the next big hurdle is fall camp in August. This is where the real football starts. Not sure if he can come out alive, but everyone’s hoping for the best.