RB Jeremiyah Love Speaks on Idle Notre Dame as Kalani Sitake Provides Solution to CFP Chair

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were often portrayed as a lock for the 12-team playoff if they achieved a 10-2 record. But the final weekend brings real suspense for college football’s most debated contender. With only one college football playoff ranking release remaining, and the latest update dimming the outlook, Notre Dame players can do nothing but sit tight.

“I’m pretty confident in our chances of getting in,” said Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love on the December 3rd episode of the ESPN College Football podcast. “If we were ranked, right next to Miami, I hear a lot of people say, head-to-head, but I don’t.”

The latest College Football Playoff reveal stirred debate with Notre Dame at 10th and the Alabama Crimson Tide moving into 9th. Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish are on playoff life support heading into the Big 12 Championship. Furthermore, the BYU Cougars’ victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders likely ends Notre Dame’s run.

But a Texas Tech upset could extend their shot. The College Football Playoff chairman said rankings can change after the championships, leaving fans on edge.

“There may be something that happens in a championship game that impacts an idle team,” said Hunter Yurachek in a Tuesday night news conference. “Whether that’s their strength of schedule or some other data point that we use, or there could be a team that suffers a significant loss in a title game.”

With two spots reserved for lower-ranked ACC or Group of Five champions, Notre Dame is vying for the final at-large bid while others compete in conference championships. Suddenly, the Fighting Irish have been hit with a sense of fragility.

Both rivalry games delivered significant results, but the CFP committee wasn’t impressed equally. Alabama climbed from 10th to 9th after edging the Auburn Tigers 27-20, while Notre Dame fell a spot despite a dominant 49-20 win over the Stanford Cardinal. Things got more confusing with Yurachek’s explanation.

“It’s just Alabama in a rivalry game on the road. Auburn has been an extremely tough place to play for many teams this year, claimed the College Football Playoff chair.

A gutsy call there late in the game to go for it on fourth-and-2, and then getting a turnover again late in the game. The committee just felt like that was enough of a win to push Alabama ahead of Notre Dame.”

Oddly, Alabama is being praised for an early lead, but Notre Dame isn’t getting the same recognition. Freeman’s boys steamrolled to a 35-3 halftime advantage, leading 28-0 before Stanford even scored. Meanwhile, Alabama’s 17-0 start is highlighted, and the Tide aren’t docked for letting Auburn rally 20-3 to tie late in the fourth.

There have been early-season gut punches – the 27-24 loss to the Miami Hurricanes and the 41-40 collapse versus the Texas A&M Aggies. These are precisely why Notre Dame is clinging to the playoff bubble. For Love, the Miami game marked his season low with just 33 yards. However, he rebounded against A&M with 94 yards and a touchdown.

While their playoff fate hangs in the air, they must listen to Sitake with open ears.

Kalani Sitake’s wise words might help the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Fighting Irish have been one of the nation’s most balanced squads this year. Freeman’s defense is stacked – No. 24 in total defense, No. 56 against the pass, a stout No. 12 against the run, and No. 13 in scoring defense.

Notre Dame’s offense has been humming all season, too. They rank 18th overall, 39th in passing, and 18th in rushing, providing a perspective. Plus, they had an eye-popping 5th in scoring offense, averaging 42 a game. At the heart of it is Love, one of the nation’s elite backs, as he bulldozed his way to 1,372 yards and 18 scores.

So, not being able to secure playoff tickets, they might witness heartbreak. On that note, Sitake came up with a message.

“If teams aren’t going to play in a championship game, but they’re going to be in the playoff, they should all play a 13th game,” said Sitake on BYU Radio.

This year, squads like Notre Dame are watching championship weekend from the couch, yet they’re still in the playoff hunt. With no control over their fate, they’re just scoreboard-watching and praying things break their way. That’s why Sitake is pushing the idea that everyone in the playoff race should play the same number of games.

No team should get a free ride, and the ACC knows it. A Duke Blue Devils upset over the Virginia Cavaliers, plus James Madison Dukes winning the Sun Belt, might snatch away the conference’s guaranteed playoff spot.

Amid all the playoff uncertainty, Notre Dame has a shining star. Jeremiyah Love is making his mark on the Heisman race.