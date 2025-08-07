Rece Davis at Loss for Words as Kalen DeBoer’s Wife Joins Nick Saban and Miss Terry’s Personal Cause

Do you remember why Nick Saban decided to leave college football? It was because of the NIL spreading its net far and wide. And this was brought into account by Saban’s wife, Terry. In an interview, the GOAT once revealed, “She came to me right before I retired and said, ‘Why are we doing this?’ And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ She said, ‘All they care about is how much you’re going to pay them, they don’t care about how you’re going to develop them.”

That was the moment of enlightenment for Saban. After all, she and Terry have been married for 52 years now. The GOAT has found his wife through thick and thin. Now that Saban has relieved himself of his full-time head coaching duties, the couple is now on a mission to make society a better place.

On August 6, Saban broke ground on the Saban Center. And his colleague and College GameDay host, Rece Davis, could not stop praising the GOAT for his off-the-field aspirations. Davis tweeted, “The impact they’ve made on the community is immeasurable.” The power couple has already developed a non-profit organization known as Nick’s Kids Foundation. The mission of Saban’s philanthropic endeavor reads, “To work together in the spirit of faith and giving in our community. To promote and support causes for children, families, teachers, and students. It’s all about the kids!”

Nick’s Kids Foundation has built 21 homes (18 National Championship Homes, 2 SEC Championship Homes, and the Sugar House). For the ones who are often not accepted in they society they have taken initiative to bring them to the normal paths of life. They built tech classrooms at the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center, and so on. But Saban is in no mood to hit the ‘settle’ button yet. The former Alabama head coach was accompanied by Governor Kay Ivey, Terry, and a host of local officials and sponsors on Wednesday. Now, what is the Saban Center?

As per the reports, the GOAT has taken an initiative to build a hub for education that will integrate STEM education with the arts. Well, it would not just focus on academic education. For instance, the Saban Center will promote hands-on learning and innovation. The project will be standing at the heart of Tuscaloosa and is projected to be completed in 2027.

Nick’s Kids Foundation has donated nearly $15 million since Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa. For the Saban Center, the Poarch Creek Indians announced a $5 million donation to the project. “The mission of the Saban Center closely aligns with our tribe’s values and hopes for the future, and we are honored to be able to contribute financially to this visionary project,” said Stephanie A. Bryan, Chair and CEO of the Poarch Creek Indians. This donation marks the largest contribution to the Saban Center to date. The charm of their philanthropic drive got 10x as one of their events was attended by someone dear to the Saban couple. That’s none other than Kalen DeBoer’s wife, Nicole.

Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer’s bond reaches the families

The college football world might strip off DeBoer for not reaching his predecessor’s standards in his debut season. But Saban has got a protective shield for his successor. He is not blaming DeBoer for their 2025 season’s devastating run. Instead, during Nick’s Foundation Giveaway Luncheon, he shared, “It gets to be a little bit of a disadvantage, because you get penalized for losses more in college football than you [get rewarded] for strength of schedule. That was unfortunate for Alabama last year in terms of getting in the playoffs.”

The respect between the two goes far beyond the gridiron and has reached their families as well. Recently, Nicole was spotted attending one of Saban’s wife’s personal event. Terry shared, “She drew the winning number out for the lotteries. I like his wife. We invited her to our Nick’s Kids golf outing, and she sat at our table… I think they’re going to have a great year. I’m excited.” That’s how not just the husbands who have become each other’s armor, the wives too have become a team.

Walking side by side with Nick Saban, by now, Terry Saban has a fair idea of the criteria that make a good head coach. It’s often difficult for someone to appreciate a newcomer, especially when they are replacing someone close. But Kalen DeBoer got a clean chit from Saban’s wife. “I think he has embraced it better than anyone ever could,” Terry told The Athletic. The fact that DeBoer involves Saban in his new role, even though not directly, has been impressive for Terry. She shared, “He and Nick talk. He has sent his coordinators over to Nick’s office to X and O,” she said. “I think he’s doing a marvelous job.” The Sabans are walking the talk of compassion, impacting lives through both their charitable efforts and unwavering support for the next generation in sports.