“RIP”: Jalen Milroe Devastated as Former WR & Father to a 2-YO Dies in Tragic Accident

The Alabama Crimson Tide must still be trying to cope after Jalen Milroe went off to the NFL. The “Saban quarterback” now plays for the Seattle Seahawks. The outlook that Milroe holds towards life at large is indeed inspirational. As he confessed in a recent interview, “You should seek to be a blessing to other people, and any impact that you have on other people, when you make that impact, it makes them smile, and that’s something that’s very powerful for me, so that’s why I do what I do. That’s why I host camps, that’s why I play football, just to touch people.”

While Milroe now has too many things on his plate, he has been moved by shocking news. The football world is mourning the loss of a former wide receiver, Klinard Wilson. The young man passed away in a tragic accident on July 12. And like everyone else, Milroe is devastated.

On July 17, the Seahawks star reshared a throwback post from Wilson’s IG account on his IG story. Milroe sent out his prayers in the caption as he wrote, “RIP brudda love ❤️.” The original post dates back to January 4, 2022. The caption showed how Wilson was full of life, focused on minding his own business, and on growth. “One thing I was never focused on was keeping up with another n—– #SLGM.” Milroe’s heart breaks finding the passing away of such a passionate soul, so soon.

As per the reports, the 28-year-old Wilson went jet skiing at Welch Park, at Lake Somerville (Texas) on Saturday, July 12. However, things turned awry when he fell off the jet ski and drowned in the lake. While efforts were made to recover him, he was pronounced dead at the scene by Burleson County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Robert Urbanosky.

Milroe is devastated to find out that the 5-10 and 173-pounder who played wide receiver for Katy High School underwent such a tragic fate. Turns out that Wilson was very happy to step into a new and special chapter of his life by embracing fatherhood. Milroe’s re-share from the former WR’s profile gives us a chance to go through the best moments of Wilson’s life. His Instagram account seems to be an album of all his happy moments.

In April 2024, he made a heartfelt post, holding his daughter in his arms. The caption read, “April 27th 2023 , I received my biggest blessing in life. It’s only up for my lil man. Happy 1st Birthday to my son Kanon Klinard Wilson 🥹 that’s daddy baby ❤️.” So, his daughter must be only two years old now. Meanwhile, busy as he may be, Milroe made sure to tip his hat to fallen stars, even those he never crossed paths with.

Jalen Milroe’s tribute game is never weak

Last year in September, the rapping world was shattered after the famous rapper Rich Homie Quan passed away. 911 was alerted by his girlfriend after he was foaming at the mouth and not breathing. He breathed his last at a hospital in Atlanta on September 5. And Milroe had to pay his tribute to the ‘I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In’ star. And what better place to do that than the gridiron?

The former Alabama quarterback juked South Florida defenders to go and score a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter of the game. It immediately gave Crimson Tide a 7-3 lead in the game. More than celebrating the lead, Milroe celebrated the touchdown by dancing Rich Homie Quan’s signature moves. No, Milroe’s tribute to the late rapper did not just end in college. Milroe, Tyler Booker, and Jihaad Campbell were lucky to choose the background score for their induction into the NFL world.

Jalen Milroe’s mate Jihaad Campbell went with newer songs called ‘Free Promo’ by Lil Baby, which came out last year itself. Tyler Booker went by the trend of the hip hop/rap genres, but played ‘Imaginary Players’ by Jay-Z from 1997. When it came to Milroe’s turn, he could not imagine himself walking out to a better song than “Walk Thru” by Rich Homie Quan, which came out in 2014. Milroe doesn’t need a personal connection to feel the pain—from rap legend Rich Homie Quan to young wideout Klinard Wilson, every loss lingers.