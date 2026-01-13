“RIP”: Prayers Pour as Ex-Texas Longhorns LB Passes Away in 30s

He was the kind of player who could change a game with his speed, but it was his character off the field that truly defined him. Today, the football world mourns the loss of former Texas Longhorns Aaron Benson at the age of 30. A journeyed talent, he played at multiple programs, and Benson left a lasting impact that inspired an outpouring of tributes from the fans.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Texas and HCU standout Aaron Benson, a 2010 graduate of Cedar Hill High School,” Texas Football Life reported the news on January 12.

Born in Dallas, Texas, the 6’2” and 233-pounder signed up with the Cedar Hill High School under head coach Joey McGuire.

“There are very few people in the nation that once he sees the football can get to the football as fast as he does,” said McGuire in an interview back in 2009. “He reads good and is going to read great as a senior, but the thing he does as good as anyone I’ve ever coached and anyone I’m watching right now is when he sees (the ball) he gets there so fast.”

Benson then redshirted in 2010 as he started his career. Numerous programs, including the Texas A&M Aggies, Oklahoma Sooners, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Missouri Tigers, pursued him.

He reportedly garnered interest from the Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes as well. Finally, he committed to the Texas Longhorns and played running back from 2011 to 2012.

During the 2011 season, he saw action in seven games, recording defensive snaps in three, and recorded a tackle against both the Rice Owls and the Iowa State Cyclones.

In his sophomore season, Benson appeared in five games as a reserve linebacker and special teams contributor, seeing defensive action in the first three contests. He also logged special teams snaps against the New Mexico Lobos and the Wyoming Cowboys. Against Oklahoma, Benson missed the game because of illness and returned on special teams versus Kansas State.

As a junior, Benson appeared in two games, seeing action against the New Mexico State Aggies and the Texas Tech Hokies. He contributed as a reserve linebacker and on special teams against New Mexico State, recording a solo tackle.

He also earned defensive scout team player of the week honors ahead of the Iowa State game and logged special teams snaps against Texas Tech. Back in 2009, he made it to Adam Boedeker’s list of the Top 2 linebackers in the Class of 2010 from Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex schools.

A prep standout, Benson carved out a key role on special teams and as a reserve linebacker for the Longhorns, appearing in 14 games over three seasons and earning Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll honors for his work in the classroom.

Little was publicly known about Benson’s personal life, as he kept a low profile on social media. He had a private Instagram account with just 124 followers and 21 posts. But in his passing, the love was loud, as fans flooded in with tributes.

The Longhorns faithful mourn Aaron Benson’s demise

Benson was the cousin of former Longhorns running back Cedric Benson, but still created an identity of his own. “My prayers go out to Aaron, his family, and all Longhorns affected. 🙏🏼 Way too young,” a fan was moved by the news of his passing. He became the No. 2 linebacker and No. 11 overall prospect on the Inside Texas 2010 Top 100.

Benson was everywhere as a junior at McGuire’s Cedar Hill, recording 132 tackles, eight sacks, and three picks. “Horns and prayers up,” wrote another fan. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football slotted him as the state’s No. 6 linebacker.

The four-year linebacker might have appeared in 14 career games, but he left an impact as a person of good heart. “R.I.P. to AB. During the season at UT, Aaron was my roommate for the games. He always had a funny story to tell,” a Longhorns alum shared a heartfelt memory as another fan wrote, “RIP”.

Benson earned Dallas Morning News honorable mention Player of the Week after a dominant showing: 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack in a 23-14 win over Euless Trinity. “I’m very sorry to hear this news. What a beautiful soul,” shared another fan who talked about the impact the linebacker left beyond the gridiron.

The untimely loss has weighed heavily on the Longhorn family. Texas great Kenneth Sims passed away in March 2025, followed by the heartbreaking loss of Hall of Fame legend Steve McMichael last April after his battle with ALS.

Now, the Longhorns are mourning the devastating loss of Aaron Benson.