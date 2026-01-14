“RIP”: Prayers Pour In for Former College Football Lineman Who Tragically Died at 27

The Central Arkansas football family is grieving the loss of former lineman Dylan Desper, who passed away at the age of 27. Despite a life cut short, Desper left behind a powerful legacy, one reflected in the heartfelt tributes pouring in from the community.

“The University of Central Arkansas football family mourns the passing of former player Dylan Desper,” Central Arkansas Bears Football came with a tribute on Instagram on January 13.

Born in Madison, Mississippi, Desper had enrolled at Madison Central High School.

“Dylan Desper, a talented former football player and beloved son, brother, and friend, has tragically passed away in an accident in Madison, Mississippi,” reported the Death, Obituary and Cause of Death page on Facebook.

Standing at 6’4” and weighing 300 pounds, Desper earned the nickname “gentle giant.” It’s the result of the combination of his imposing strength on the field with an even bigger heart off it. Unwavering dedication, teamwork, and sheer athletic power marked his playing career.

In 2018, Desper took the field in 10 games for Central Arkansas, starting nine at offensive line. He helped anchor a Bears offense that averaged 30.5 points and 407.2 yards per game.

Before joining the Bears, Desper earned MACJC Academic All-State honors. He landed on the All-MACJC Second Team and was recognized as a 24/7 Sports listed prospect. He anchored an offensive line that helped Jones County average 41.4 points per game, ranking seventh nationally.

During the 2014-2015 season at Madison Central, he played in two games and caught two receptions for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per reception.

Beyond football, Dylan’s heart belonged to his family and friends. He cherished his parents, Chris and Tom, and his siblings, Devin and Summer, along with their children, who adored him. He and his fiancée, Makenzie Pickering, were joyfully planning their October wedding.

Desper was a private individual who valued keeping his life offline. He maintained a locked Instagram account with 1,421 followers and 328 posts. Yet, the outpouring of tributes following his passing shows just how deeply he was admired.

Central Arkansas fans mourn Dylan Desper’s demise

Desper was more than an athlete. Friends and teammates recall his infectious laugh, warmth, and kindness, which touched the lives of countless people. “Prayers and condolences go out to the family and friends🙌,” a fan sends a prayer for his loved ones in these challenging times.

A member of Central Arkansas’ 2019 Southland Championship Team, Faith was the guiding light in Desper’s life. “God’s blessings RIP🙏🙏🙏🙏,” wrote a fan, knowing that he is now at peace.

Beyond leaving his mark on the Bears’ football team, Desper earned a BS degree in Health Education from the university. “RIP,” one fan wrote, reflecting on his desire to make a difference in society off the field.

After wrapping up his football career, Desper took his 9-to-5 job seriously. He worked as a customer service representative at Ritchey Automotive. “So tragic, prayers for his family 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️,” a fan is deeply moved by the loss, even though it’s been a long time since Desper has been removed from the world of sports.

Desper later held roles ranging from Outbound Contract Tracing and Team Lead to Inbound Customer Service Representative at HORNE LLP. “May he rest in eternal peace, Amen,” a fan wrote, mourning his life cut tragically short.

Last May, Central Arkansas mourned the loss of Coach Harold Horton, a UCA Sports Hall of Famer who led the Bears to seven consecutive Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference titles at the age of 85. This year, the community was again struck with grief at the untimely passing of Dylan Desper at just 27.