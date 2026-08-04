Rookie Former Indiana DE and National Champion Waived by NFL Team After ACL Tear

Just months after helping Indiana win a national title, Mikail Kamara faced the harsh reality of professional football. The undrafted defensive end saw his dream season pause abruptly during a routine San Francisco 49ers practice.

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On August 3, NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Matt Maiocco shared the devastating update. He reported that, “Rookie DL Mikail Kamara, whom the 49ers waived/injured on Sunday, sustained a torn ACL, a team official said,” on X.

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Mikail Kamara collapsed during a non-contact drill and had to be carted off the field. Medical tests later confirmed the knee injury, an ACL tear, would end his rookie campaign before the preseason even started.

Under NFL rules, placing an injured rookie on waivers is standard procedural protocol. When no other team claimed him, Kamara officially reverted to San Francisco’s injured reserve list. This allows him to stay under contract and receive medical care.

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Imago January 19, 2026: Indiana defensive lineman Mikail Kamara 6 celebrates blocked punt with Indiana defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker 95 and Indiana defensive lineman Dominique Ratcliff 91 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. Miami Gardens United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260119_zma_c04_448 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The setback is particularly heartbreaking given Kamara’s impressive college journey. He spent four years at James Madison before following head coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana, where he became a key defensive force.

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Once he settled down in Bloomington, he absolutely dominated the college scene. Overall, Kamara racked up a career total of 146 tackles and 23.5 sacks, according to ESPN. In his final season, he even led the entire country with 73 total quarterback pressures.

Kamara’s biggest moment of glory came on college football’s grandest stage. He balled out so hard that he was named the Defensive Player of the Game in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

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Looking at his accolades, some even wonder how Kamara got undrafted in the very first place. NFL scouts worried his 6-foot-1 frame and shorter arm length wouldn’t translate against massive pro tackles, forcing him to prove himself as an undrafted free agent.

Kamara has this explosive first-step quickness, and his signature move is where he would flip his speed into pure power to bull-rush offensive linemen. He was projected to be a great rotational edge rusher and a major weapon on special teams for San Francisco.

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Losing Kamara leaves Kyle Shanahan with some pretty glaring headaches because the 49ers’ defensive line is already dealing with a major injury crisis.

Nick Bosa has been limited in training camp drills. And other backup defensive ends like Mykel Williams, Cam Sample, and Romello Height are all stuck on the sidelines with various injuries. The team is running dangerously low on healthy bodies to rush the quarterback as the preseason games get closer.

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The 49ers played their cards right

The 49ers’ front office had to make some quick business moves. They officially signed journeyman defensive end Titus Leo to take Kamara’s spot on the defensive line and added running back Khalil Herbert for extra depth.

However, it came at the price of releasing veteran cornerback Eli Apple.

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For defensive linemen, returning from a reconstructed ACL typically takes nine to twelve months of intensive rehabilitation. Now on injured reserve, Kamara will utilize San Francisco’s medical staff throughout the year, targeting a full recovery in time for the 2027 offseason program.