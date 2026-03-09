Russell Wilson’s Alma Mater Seeks $15M in NIL Help Amid Eight-Figure Debt

When Russell Wilson led Wisconsin to the Rose Bowl, a scholarship and national exposure were enough. Today, the badgers are navigating a pay-for-play era where championships cost millions. Facing a massive financial pivot, the university is asking taxpayers for a $14.6 million annual lifeline to keep its football program competitive in the NIL arms race.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On March 8th, Nash Darragh of Channel3000 talked about this specific bill with the man behind this idea:

ADVERTISEMENT

“The main emphasis of this bill is to add more rules and regulations to NIL, a bill that would direct more funds to university buildings and athletics. Earlier this afternoon, I had the chance to sit down with Alex Dallman, a representative who helped introduce the bill. He said the state currently pays for about 60% of campus facilities, with the remaining 40% coming from the athletic departments themselves.”

For the longest time, the Badgers were the rare breed that paid their own way, using all that sweet “Jump Around” ticket money and massive TV deals to cover their own bills. But thanks to a massive national legal settlement called House v. NCAA, the rules of the game just did a complete 180. With schools now legally allowed to pay players directly—a new expense projected at $20 million annually—UW claims it can’t afford both player ‘salaries’ and the mortgage on its facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

By offloading mundane facility upkeep to the state, Wisconsin can quietly redirect that freed-up $15 million into a dedicated talent fund. It’s an indirect taxpayer subsidy designed to bankroll elite recruits and prevent the next generation of Russell Wilsons from being poached by higher-bidding Big Ten rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there’s a catch that has some people really fired up. Tucked inside this bill (Assembly Bill 1034) is a “secret sauce” clause that would basically blindfold the public. It would exempt a ton of athletic department records from open records laws. This means that even though taxpayers are picking up the tab for the buildings.

Critics and news organizations are calling this a “dark money” move. They are arguing that if public money is involved, the books should be wide open so we can see if the money is actually being spent wisely.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university’s defense is basically: “Think of the wrestlers and the swimmers!” They argue that football and basketball make almost all the money, and if they have to spend every cent of that on player salaries without state help, they’ll have to axe the non-revenue sports. By getting the state to pay for the facilities, UW claims it can protect these smaller programs from being on the chopping block. It’s a bit of a “save the kids” argument to make the $15 million pill easier for the public to swallow.

Right now, this whole plan is cruising through the legislature. It already blasted through the State Assembly with a nearly unanimous 95–1 vote. This is almost unheard of for something this expensive. The lone “no” vote came from Representative Dan Knodl. He believes it’s crazy to ask regular people to fund what is now basically a semi-pro sports league.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the bill is currently chilling in the State Senate.

Alex Dallman is pretty confident that governor would give them the green lights: “We’re very confident that sending a bill over with a 95-1 vote from the Assembly into the Senate will carry a lot of momentum there, get through the Senate, and then eventually head to the governor’s desk, where we believe we have a deal with the governor that he’ll sign this into law.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If it gets the green light there, as Alex predicted, it heads to the Governor’s desk. If it passes, the eight-figure stadium debt will already be cut out for them.

The taxpayers’ money could fund their $20 debt loan

So back during the pandemic, the UW athletic department was bleeding cash because stadiums were empty, so they borrowed a massive, interest-free chunk of change from the main university campus just to keep the lights on. They were supposed to be chipping away at it, but they’ve officially hit the pause button on those payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of that $20 million, they’ve only paid back about $4.3 million. The reason they’re now ghosting their debt is that they’re bracing for a $20 million annual bill to pay athlete salaries.

Since the rules changed and schools now have to share revenue with players, UW is acting like a homeowner who stops paying their credit card because the mortgage just doubled. They’ve told the university they won’t even start paying the loan back again until 2027 or 2028. It’s a total “robbing Peter to pay Paul” situation where they are prioritizing keeping star players over paying back the school’s central fund.

This unpaid loan is actually the “secret ingredient” in why they are currently begging the state for that $15 million in taxpayer help. They’re essentially saying, “If the taxpayers take over our stadium bills, we’ll finally have enough breathing room to pay our players and eventually pay back the campus for that old pandemic loan.” Without the state’s help, the program will probably sink deeper into another financial mess and drag its fans through another decade of bad football.