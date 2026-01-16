Ryan Day Adds Georgia Transfer as Ohio State’s 15th Portal Commit Before Deadline

The Buckeyes’ boss, Ryan Day, has made significant waves in SEC territory, swiping talent from the Alabama Crimson Tide, after ending the season with a 12-2 record. Now, his latest haul comes straight out of Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs. The Ohio State head coach has added Dominick Kelly as his fifteenth transfer.

“BOOM! Ohio State lands Georgia transfer DB Dominick Kelly!” reported The Silver Bulletin on January 15.

In his lone season with the Bulldogs, Kelly tallied three tackles and three pass deflections across ten games. Standing at 6 feet and 1 inch tall, the defensive back’s experience in a complex Georgia defense should help him transition smoothly into multiple coverage looks. Dominick Kelly, who has three years of eligibility left, fits OSU’s outside CB mold perfectly, offering length to contest jumps and tackle in run support.

Kelly’s decision to punch the Columbus ticket came right after Ryan Day sealed the commitment from Alabama transfer cornerback Cameron Calhoun. While the portal opened on January 2, the OSU head coach’s newest commit didn’t make his move until January 14.

Within two days, Dominick Kelly landed with the Buckeyes, having entered the portal after Georgia bolstered its secondary with cornerbacks Gentry Williams from the Oklahoma Sooners and Braylon Conley from the USC Trojans. It added experienced competition alongside Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones.

Besides, Kelly is the Bulldogs’ 14th transfer this offseason, and the fifth defensive back to leave the Bulldogs. Kelly joined Daniel Harris, Jaden Harris, Joenel Aguero, Ondre Evans, and Adrian Maddox on the departure list.

Kelly may not have played much last season, but the former 4-star commit has upside. As a young player, he provides depth and the potential to develop into an important aspect of the OSU’s versatile, multiple-scheme defense, especially because his stature suits man coverage. These additions address a growing need in Day’s secondary this portal cycle. While Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Devin Sanchez headline the depth chart, the options behind them were thinning fast.

Ryan Day was lucky to add the cornerback before the transfer window closed. While the OSU head coach made a quick move to land Dominick Kelly, there are some other additions to the Buckeyes roster that demand attention.

Ryan Day’s latest transfer portal wins

January 12 was indeed a big one for the Buckeyes camp as they carried out a poaching expedition on Alabama’s defensive line. Ohio State was struggling to find replacements for Kayden McDonald, Arvell Reese, and Sonny Styles, and fortunately, Ryan Day landed commitments from two former Alabama defensive stars.

The players include defensive lineman James Smith and edge rusher Qua Russaw, who carved out starting roles on Alabama’s defense over the past two seasons. Smith, in particular, filled up the stat sheet, piling up 50 total tackles since 2023 to go with 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. He cemented himself as a steady contributor in the Crimson Tide’s front seven.

Together, Smith and Russaw bring battle-tested experience and edge-setting toughness, giving Day and Co. instant depth and stability as the defense reloads through the portal.

The OSU head coach also added additional depth to the Buckeyes quarterback room by adding Maryland transfer quarterback Justyn Martin. All eyes turn to 2026, when Ohio State finally finds out if its transfer portal gambles are hit or miss.