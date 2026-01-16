brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Ryan Day Adds Georgia Transfer as Ohio State’s 15th Portal Commit Before Deadline

BySoheli Tarafdar

Jan 16, 2026 | 6:25 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Ryan Day Adds Georgia Transfer as Ohio State’s 15th Portal Commit Before Deadline

BySoheli Tarafdar

Jan 16, 2026 | 6:25 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Buckeyes’ boss, Ryan Day, has made significant waves in SEC territory, swiping talent from the Alabama Crimson Tide, after ending the season with a 12-2 record. Now, his latest haul comes straight out of Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs. The Ohio State head coach has added Dominick Kelly as his fifteenth transfer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“BOOM! Ohio State lands Georgia transfer DB Dominick Kelly!” reported The Silver Bulletin on January 15.

In his lone season with the Bulldogs, Kelly tallied three tackles and three pass deflections across ten games. Standing at 6 feet and 1 inch tall, the defensive back’s experience in a complex Georgia defense should help him transition smoothly into multiple coverage looks. Dominick Kelly, who has three years of eligibility left, fits OSU’s outside CB mold perfectly, offering length to contest jumps and tackle in run support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly’s decision to punch the Columbus ticket came right after Ryan Day sealed the commitment from Alabama transfer cornerback Cameron Calhoun. While the portal opened on January 2, the OSU head coach’s newest commit didn’t make his move until January 14.

Within two days, Dominick Kelly landed with the Buckeyes, having entered the portal after Georgia bolstered its secondary with cornerbacks Gentry Williams from the Oklahoma Sooners and Braylon Conley from the USC Trojans. It added experienced competition alongside Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, Kelly is the Bulldogs’ 14th transfer this offseason, and the fifth defensive back to leave the Bulldogs. Kelly joined Daniel Harris, Jaden Harris, Joenel Aguero, Ondre Evans, and Adrian Maddox on the departure list.

Kelly may not have played much last season, but the former 4-star commit has upside. As a young player, he provides depth and the potential to develop into an important aspect of the OSU’s versatile, multiple-scheme defense, especially because his stature suits man coverage. These additions address a growing need in Day’s secondary this portal cycle. While Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Devin Sanchez headline the depth chart, the options behind them were thinning fast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Ryan Day was lucky to add the cornerback before the transfer window closed. While the OSU head coach made a quick move to land Dominick Kelly, there are some other additions to the Buckeyes roster that demand attention. 

Ryan Day’s latest transfer portal wins

January 12 was indeed a big one for the Buckeyes camp as they carried out a poaching expedition on Alabama’s defensive line. Ohio State was struggling to find replacements for Kayden McDonald, Arvell Reese, and Sonny Styles, and fortunately, Ryan Day landed commitments from two former Alabama defensive stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

The players include defensive lineman James Smith and edge rusher Qua Russaw, who carved out starting roles on Alabama’s defense over the past two seasons. Smith, in particular, filled up the stat sheet, piling up 50 total tackles since 2023 to go with 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. He cemented himself as a steady contributor in the Crimson Tide’s front seven.

Together, Smith and Russaw bring battle-tested experience and edge-setting toughness, giving Day and Co. instant depth and stability as the defense reloads through the portal.

Top Stories

Tiger Woods’s GF Vanessa Trump and Daughter Kai Steal the Spotlight at His 50th Birthday Bash

Travis Kelce Announces New Career Move Away From Chiefs After Confirming Retirement Stance

Illegal Fight Sparks Chaos at Chili Bowl Nationals Leaving Team Member Struggling to Breathe

Tragic Death of Shaq & Kobe’s Ex-Teammate Linked to Fatal Mistake, Authorities Confirm

Tiger Woods’ Lavish Gift for 300 Guests During 50th Birthday Bash Makes Jaws Drop: ‘Will be Worth a Lot One Day’

Ben Roethlisberger Announces Stance on Accepting Steelers Job After Making Coaching Demands to Front Office

article-image

Imago

The OSU head coach also added additional depth to the Buckeyes quarterback room by adding Maryland transfer quarterback Justyn Martin. All eyes turn to 2026, when Ohio State finally finds out if its transfer portal gambles are hit or miss.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved