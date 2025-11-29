Ryan Day Confirms Urgent Update on Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate

The Ohio State Buckeyes are known as the Wide Receiver University. Unfortunately, their mojo took a hit. Ryan Day’s star-studded receiver room fell prey to back-to-back injuries. Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate were both out against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights- the first double-no-show of the season. Looks like the cosmos decided to realign just as Day’s crew needed some divine scheduling.

Before their face-off against the arch-rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, Day dropped an important update. On November 28, Day was hit with questions as soon as the Buckeyes stepped into Ann Arbor.

“They are on the trip and looking for a good night of preparation,” the head coach said with a smile. “Just flew in. It was a great flight, and looking forward to having great preparation tonight, and we’ll continue to do that all the way to kickoff, but they’re here and excited.”

Finally, the cloud of uncertainty is clearing out. Day’s wide receiver room looked a little ghosted at Rutgers, with both the receiver weapons sidelined. Tate’s legs said no at Purdue, with Day citing “lower leg tightness.” He hasn’t played since, even though he was chomping at the bit to get on the field. His streak of absences hit three while Smith only flashed briefly vs. the UCLA Bruins before tapping out.

After 10 games, Smith’s electric 2025 campaign hit the brakes, finishing with 902 yards and 69 receptions, including a 153-yard peak vs. the Ohio Bobcats. Tate played eight and posted 711 yards on 39 grabs. As Day’s wide receiver duo kept missing games, speculations started cooking.

On November 23, JBook tweeted, “Austin Ward on his morning pod with Zach Boren said he’s very confident Jeremiah Smith will play against Michigan but is unclear about Carnell Tate.”

Facing Michigan without Smith and Tate? Day’s nightmare scenario. The Wolverines rank 10th in FBS run defense at 2.98 yards per rush, meaning the Buckeyes could not lean on the ground game the way they steamrolled Rutgers for 254 yards.

As the Ohio State fans might have been feeling demotivated after Ward’s update, one of the analysts remained positive about the wide receiver duo’s comeback.

“Obviously, the two big ones, wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, didn’t play last week. I remain optimistic that both of those guys will be on the field,” FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt predicted for Big Noon Kickoff.

Looks like the prediction came true. Right before the game, the analyst Kellyanne Stitts posted a clip of Smith walking into the hotel in Michigan. Meanwhile, Michigan is the perfect stage for Day to shine, where his predecessors once stood.

Can Ryan Day make history?

The Game is set for Saturday afternoon, and few rivalries burn hotter than Ohio State-Michigan. The Wolverines are gunning for a fifth straight win, having taken the last four from 2021-24.

For Day, this matchup remains a thorn. Over five seasons, he’s just 1-4 against Michigan, with his only win coming back in 2019. The 10-13 heartbreak against Michigan is still fresh. Threats went beyond Day to his wife and son. A Natty may have softened the critics, but he’s far from done proving himself. Thanks to his predecessors.

Jim Tressel built a Michigan wall for Ohio State. Nine wins over the Wolverines, seven in a row from 2004-2010, but the streak’s finale in 2010 got erased by the tattoo memorabilia fiasco. Day’s predecessor, Urban Meyer, too, was a force against Michigan, racking up a school-record seven straight wins from 2012-2018.

Beyond chasing history against Michigan, Day and his squad are battling to win the fans back. The dwindling excitement shows in falling ticket prices for The Game.

On November 27, TickPick dropped its Week 14 chart of the priciest college football games. Michigan vs. Ohio State couldn’t crack $300, lingering at $298. Leading the pack: Texas vs. Texas A&M at $386, followed by the Iron Bowl showdown, Auburn vs. Alabama, at $373.

Knocking off Michigan and adding another national title would put Ryan Day in uncharted territory for an Ohio State head coach. With that on his resume, he’d earn a spot on OSU’s coaching Mount Rushmore. Now, with Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate expected back, could this be a sign of things falling into place for Day?