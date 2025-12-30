Ryan Day Deals Early Blow to Mario Cristobal by Landing Miami’s No. 1 Five-Star Target

With the Cotton Bowl around the corner, Ryan Day struck gold on the recruiting trail. The Ohio State Buckeyes landed five-star 2027 EDGE David “DJ” Jacobs. It’s indeed a massive jolt for the Buckeyes and a gut punch for the Miami Hurricanes. After all, Jacobs has been Mario Cristobal and co.’s hot five-star target.
“🚨BREAKING🚨 5-star EDGE David Jacobs has committed to Ohio State🌰,” Rivals reported on December 29.
DJ Jacobs made his final decision between Miami and Texas A&M Aggies, the finalists with whom Day and co. ran the last sprint. The Georgia Bulldogs were in the race, too. With this, the Buckeyes enjoy the top spot in the 2027 recruiting class.
BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE David “DJ” Jacobs has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @rivals
The 6’5 237 EDGE from Roswell, GA chose the Buckeyes over Miami and Texas A&M
Jacobs is one of the Top Recruits in the 2027 Class
“Go Buckeyes”https://t.co/IhcljUfXUf pic.twitter.com/PATlis7TYw
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 30, 2025
This is a developing story…
