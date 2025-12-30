brand-logo
Ryan Day Deals Early Blow to Mario Cristobal by Landing Miami’s No. 1 Five-Star Target

BySoheli Tarafdar

Dec 29, 2025 | 9:49 PM EST

With the Cotton Bowl around the corner, Ryan Day struck gold on the recruiting trail. The Ohio State Buckeyes landed five-star 2027 EDGE David “DJ” Jacobs. It’s indeed a massive jolt for the Buckeyes and a gut punch for the Miami Hurricanes. After all, Jacobs has been Mario Cristobal and co.’s hot five-star target. 

“🚨BREAKING🚨 5-star EDGE David Jacobs has committed to Ohio State🌰,” Rivals reported on December 29.

DJ Jacobs made his final decision between Miami and Texas A&M Aggies, the finalists with whom Day and co. ran the last sprint. The Georgia Bulldogs were in the race, too. With this, the Buckeyes enjoy the top spot in the 2027 recruiting class.

This is a developing story…

