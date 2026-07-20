Ryan Day Faces Major Offensive Dilemma That Could Force 5-Star QB to Leave Ohio State: Report

A radio host warned that Ohio State’s quarterback logjam could push five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair out the door. Jeremy Birmingham said St. Clair may have to wait longer for his chance. That path, he warned, could lead the young QB to explore other schools.

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A fan named Scott called The Fan 97.1 WBNS-FM Sports Radio with a hypothetical. He asked hosts Austin Ward and Jeremy Birmingham what happens if Julian Sayin stays through 2027. Scott noted that scenario likely means 2026 fell short of expectations. Still, he wanted to know how that quarterback logjam would test St. Clair’s loyalty to Ohio State.

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Birmingham didn’t hold back in his answer.

“If Ohio State has an opportunity to retain Julian Sayin, and the season doesn’t go well, as Scott is positing, then Ohio State is the one that has to basically answer the question about whether or not year four of Julian Sayin is more valuable for them than year one of Tavien St. Clair as a starter,” Birmingham said.

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Regardless, it’s one heck of a coaching dilemma with no easy answer whatsoever. For Ryan Day, this is not just about win-loss records. It is about telling a young recruit who believed in his program that his path to the starting job may never come.

Imago 2025 CFP National Championship: Notre Dame vs Ohio State Jan 20 January 20, 2025: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day during warms up prior to the 2025 CFP National Championship against Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Atlanta Ga United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250120_zma_c04_026.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree347269

Day built his reputation on developing NFL quarterbacks. Letting Sayin leave early helps that brand. Keeping him blocks St. Clair, a homegrown Ohio talent the program pitched as a future starter. That tension defines this dilemma. It is not just about talent. It is about trust, timing, and what Ohio State values most.

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But Birmingham offered a reality check. Even if Sayin leaves before 2027, St. Clair will not be guaranteed the starting job. Ohio State remains the pinnacle of college football. The program will always hunt for elite talent to protect its future.

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If Sayin leaves next season, Ohio State will likely bring in another high-caliber quarterback to compete with St. Clair, whether the team wins a national title or not.

Birmingham doubled down: “Let’s just get that out there: there is no world where the starting quarterback job in 2027 is guaranteed to be Tavien St. Clair’s right now.”

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He reminded listeners it is only July. Promising a starting job two years ahead simply does not exist in modern college football. This is a business and career decision St. Clair and his family must weigh carefully. He cannot wait for his turn. Competition never stops, and he must fight for his spot, no matter who enters that locker room.

Birmingham’s advice to St. Clair’s camp is clear. Back your own skills. Even if an incoming transfer sounds intimidating, believe you can win the job. At Ohio State, iron sharpens iron. The best player will always take the field.