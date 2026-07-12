Ryan Day Faces Major Recruiting Battle With Michigan for Nation’s No. 6 QB

Ohio State’s head coach, Ryan Day, is in the middle of a massive recruiting war for one of the best young quarterbacks in the country. Lukas Prock, a spectacular talent from New Jersey, is ranked as the nation’s No. 6 quarterback for his class. He just dropped his top five list of colleges, and both Ohio State and Michigan made the cut, setting up a classic rivalry showdown off the field this time.

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The shape of the fight is clear. Prock, a 6-foot-3 pocket passer from Princeton’s Hun School, included Ohio State and Michigan in his top five, along with Notre Dame, Indiana and Florida, as per insiders. For Ryan Day, that sets up a direct head-to-head with a new Michigan staff that has made quarterback recruiting a priority under Kyle Whittingham.

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Lukas Prock has made multiple trips to Ohio State in recent months, including a game-day visit in the first week of the season: “I really like Ohio State, Coach Fessler, Coach Day, and I really like how they run the offense. I could really see myself playing there in the future,” Prock said of his September visit.

Prock had planned to wait until after next season, but a wave of early commitments by other top quarterbacks has sped up his timeline.

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That visit during Ohio State’s opening week gave Prock an up-close look at how the program operates when the lights turn on. He got a feel for the dynamic between Ryan Day and his coaching staff on game day, seeing firsthand how the Buckeyes balance aggressive downfield shots with an offense designed to keep the quarterback clean.

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Ohio State has no 2028 quarterback commits yet, so the staff is pushing hard for Prock if things do not work out with 5-star Christopher Vargas. Though listed as a four-star, Prock’s sophomore numbers look like five-star production. He completed 226 of 309 passes (73.1 percent) for 4,330 yards, 41 touchdowns and seven interceptions. After recent quarterback departures through the portal and the draft, the 2028 class is critical for Ohio State’s long-term depth.

Lukas Prock’s spring trip to Ann Arbor left him with strong interest in the Wolverines, and Michigan’s new staff knows time is tight. Whittingham has stressed roster retention and rebuilding trust in the quarterback room after a turbulent 2025, so landing a top-10 QB like Prock would be an early signal that the program is back on track alongside Bryce Underwood.

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The Buckeyes faithful will want to keep a close eye on his next round of campus visits to see if Ohio State can gain a clear edge over Michigan and the rest of the competition.

Where do the Buckeyes stand with Christopher Vargas, the nation’s No. 1 QB?

Earlier this week, Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong of Rivals logged expert “Crystal Ball” predictions for Vargas to choose Ohio State, all thanks to his recent trip down to Columbus.

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During that trip, Vargas led his team to a victory at Ohio State’s 7-on-7 tournament and openly admitted that the Buckeyes are “definitely setting the pace” in his recruitment.

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The Buckeyes faithful are comparing his build and throwing motion to C.J. Stroud. So far, he has visited Columbus more than four times. Ohio State is in a strong position in the 2028 quarterback race, but it remains to be seen if they will land both Vargas and Prock.