Ryan Day Hosts Jeremiah Smith’s Brother and 5 Elite Recruits for Massive Ohio State Visit Weekend

After a successful first official recruiting visit weekend, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes staff are preparing for their second recruiting stretch, which starts on Friday.

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The Buckeyes will host six official visitors, including three current commits and three uncommitted prospects. The goal of this weekend is very simple for the coaches: make sure the three players who already promised to play for Ohio State do not change their minds and convince the next three players to choose Ohio State over other big colleges.

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Let’s start with the committed ones.

1) Angelo Smith – (3-star DB)

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Angelo Smith is a highly discussed three-star safety prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory in Florida. Smith is officially committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, having pledged to the program back in September 2025 as a marquee defensive piece for their 2027 recruiting class. The three-star safety followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Jeremiah Smith.

However, his recruitment has remained surprisingly active.

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The South Florida Bulls, led by former Ohio State assistant coach Brian Hartline, have been making a diabolical push for him. He recently took a trip down to South Florida for an official visit.

This official visit is the ultimate opportunity for safeties coach Matt Guerrieri and Ryan Day to counter that leverage and completely shut down his recruitment. So far, he’s loving it. He posted an IG story of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with the caption: “Home Sweet Home.”

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2) Wyatt Smith (4-star DE)

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Wyatt Smith is an incredibly powerful four-star defensive end who also plays high school football in Florida at the famous St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

Needless to say, football talent runs deep through his veins, as his father is Justin Smith, a former first-round draft pick who went on to become an All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman in the NFL. Standing at a massive 6-foot-6 and weighing 235 pounds, Wyatt dominated his junior season by racking up 155 tackles and 13 sacks.

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The four-star committed to defensive line coach Larry Johnson on May 17. Word is, he is using this weekend to act as an important peer recruiter and help convince his uncommitted high school teammate, Jaden Carey, to join him in Columbus.

3) Eli Johnson – (4-star safety)

The Cibolo Steele product (TX) has been locked in with the Buckeyes since November 15, 2025, right before the UCLA game kickoff. Johnson is ranked as a top-15 safety in the country and stands about 6-foot-3.

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He chose the Buckeyes over powerhouses like Oklahoma, Texas, and Michigan. This official visit weekend gives him a prime chance to build chemistry with his future secondary teammates and connect more deeply with Tim Walton and the safety coaches.

The Elite Targets

4) Jayden Miles (4-star RB)

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Four-star running back Jayden Miles is in Columbus right now for a big visit with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Louisiana high school star is one of the best uncommitted players available.

He’s already super close with Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, who talks to him almost every single day. This trip is his very last college visit before he makes his final decision on the Fourth of July. Right before coming to Ohio State, he visited Florida State, and the Seminoles currently have a lot of momentum.

In fact, Miles liked his FSU trip so much that he canceled his planned visits to other major schools like LSU and Kentucky.

Where he fits with the Buckeyes depends on another top recruit. Ohio State’s number one target right now is five-star running back David Gabriel Georges. Because of that, the Buckeyes have some work cut out for them.

5) Jaden Carey (4-star CB)

Four-star cornerback Jaden Carey has to be one of the most important targets in this group. Ohio State secondary coach Tim Walton is pushing hard for him because the team does not have a cornerback committed in this recruiting class yet.

Right before heading to Ohio State, Carey spent time checking out the Miami Hurricanes. Miami has a lot of family pull since his dad, Marcus Carey, actually played college football there alongside Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal. Carey’s scheduled to visit the Auburn Tigers later this month. But some experts think Ohio State might be the favorite to land him if everything goes perfectly this weekend.

According to On3, he’s 6-foot-0 and around 175 pounds, and the 39th-best cornerback in the country, apparently. Even though he has a pretty strong blood connection to Miami, 247Sports recently logged official Crystal Ball predictions for Carey to choose Ohio State.

6) Kaylon Bailey (3-star EDGE)

Kaylon Bailey is a Glenville product. The Ohio native has had a busy schedule this summer. He is coming off trips to West Virginia and Louisville, with plans to visit South Florida later this month.

He has already announced that he wants to make his final college decision on June 25. Ohio State has a legendary history of landing stars from Glenville, and this weekend would be the perfect time to pull him in.

In the next 24-36 hours, we’ll have a better idea of what went down in Columbus. If the Buckeyes come out of this recruiting weekend with two pledges, it would be a win in their books. So far, they might even go 3-for-3 when everything is said and done.