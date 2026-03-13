Ryan Day Issues Statement on Ohio State President Announcement After Notable Gesture During Spring Practice

The Ohio State University welcomed its new President, Ravi V. Bellamkonda, on March 12, 2026. Fans, however, will be interested in how he bonds with head coach Ryan Day, since football is a huge part of Ohio State’s identity. It looks like the two have already hit it off.

“Ravi and I spoke last night,” Day said at the Bellamkonda’s introductory press conference. “He shared to me how important athletics is to our student experience and all Buckeyes across the globe. As we know, excellence is the standard here at Ohio State. That includes the classroom, health care, research and winning championships on the field…I’m looking forward to working with Ravi, to continue our excellence, as we take it to new levels.”

Football sets OSU apart from other colleges, which is why he and Day must be on the same page from Day 1. According to a ranking released by The Athletic last year, Buckeye football stands tall as the top college football program since 2000. The program boasts a .840 win percentage, and the most Top 10 wins by Day’s squad. Football is also a big revenue driver for other OSU sports. Ravi Bellamkonda acknowledged Ohio State’s athletic might in his welcome message.

Bellamkonda’s promotion to president is a huge change for Ryan Day, since former president Ted Carter was a huge supporter of the coach. Former head coach Urban Meyer warned that this change needs to be smooth and that the two need to see eye-to-eye, he said on the Triple Option Podcast. During his tenure, he saw Gordon Gee retire from the president’s post, who was replaced by Michael V. Drake. Meyer said he didn’t feel confident enough during this change of hands.

He held his own and ended his stint as one of OSU’s winningest coaches, a club that Ryan Day is also part of. But how he fares under the new president can dictate whether or not he is able to stay there. But looking at how he and Bellamkonda are bonding, it seems like he’ll be able to hold his place as well.

Ryan Day took the initiative to officially welcome Ravi Bellamkonda

The Buckeyes’ head coach already has his hands full with spring camp and recruitment. However, he still took out some time to make sure Ravi Bellamkonda knows he is on the same team. Day took some time out from practice to attend the new president’s press conference.

Bellamkonda, honored by the welcome, also made sure to send him back to practice a happy man. He found out that it was Day’s birthday, and wished him before the coach walked away. Day and Bellamkonda were all smiles in this short interaction. From this preview of the new power duo, teaming up to take the Ohio State University to the next level?

The new president has only been at Columbus for a little over a year, but has become a thorough Buckeye in this short span of time. How he carries the mantle of OSU being an athletic leader, along with bolstering the school’s academic footprint, will be his biggest test. He hopes to count on Ryan Day for some crucial support, and the coach will also look forward to having Bellamkonda’s backing. After all, Ted Carter called the new president the “most important” hire he’s ever made.