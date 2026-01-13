Ryan Day Lands Double Transfer Portal Blow to Alabama on Monday

It looks like Alabama’s transfer portal crisis just took another ugly turn today. As if losing 18 players wasn’t bad enough already, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day stepped in and made things even worse for Kalen DeBoer by landing not one, but two certified defensive players.

On January 12th, the Buckeyes officially pulled off a major coup in the college football transfer portal. They officially landed commitments today to replace the likes of Kayden McDonald, Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles by landing two former Alabama defensive stars: defensive lineman James Smith and edge rusher Qua Russaw.

These two guys are a significant “get” because they were both top-ranked prospects available in the transfer portal. James Smith was actually considered the number one defensive tackle available, and Qua Russaw was a top edge rushing prospect. Both are expected to step right in and compete for starting positions from day 1.

It’s also a cool story because Smith and Russaw were high school teammates in Montgomery, Alabama, and everyone always viewed them as a “package deal.” They committed to Alabama together straight out of high school, and now they’ve committed to Ohio State together via the portal. They both visited Columbus just last week before making their decision to become Buckeyes.

Let’s talk a little about what they bring to the table. Smith, a defensive lineman with one year of eligibility left, is coming off a 2025 season where he recorded 26 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Russaw, an edge rusher with two years of eligibility remaining, has racked up a total of 49 tackles and 2 sacks over his two seasons at Alabama. Ryan Day is planning to cash in on that type of production for the next season.

The additions of Smith and Russaw are part of a larger recruiting push by Ohio State via the transfer portal this offseason. The Buckeyes have been busy adding talent to their roster. Including other key defensive players like safeties Earl Little Jr. and Terry Moore. Plus, defensive lineman John Walker, as they aim to make a strong push in the 2026 season.

What’s going on with Bama

Right after Indiana absolutely crushed them 38–3 in the Rose Bowl, things got chaotic. The Alabama started losing players left and right. The list of players bailing is pretty long and full of stars. They lost a ton of talent on both sides of the ball. On defense, big names like former five-star Keon Keeley and Noah Carter bounced.

Offensively, they’re saying goodbye to running back Richard Young and their 2025 leader in touchdown catches, Isaiah Horton. Plus, the NFL draft took some key veterans. Guys like quarterback Ty Simpson and offensive linemen Kadyn Proctor and Parker Brailsford.

But it’s not all bad news! Kalen DeBoer did indeed do something out of nothing. They snagged DL Devan Thompkins from USC and linebacker Caleb Woodson from Virginia Tech to beef up the defense. Offense got some help too, adding O-lineman Kaden Strayhorn from Michigan, and TE Josh Ford from Oklahoma State.

They’re also adding specialists and a couple more offensive playmakers to try and patch things up. By the looks of the current Bama roster, they are nowhere near a playoff-caliber team, and with just four days left in the portal, Kalen DeBoer needs to land some big fish up front to make 2026 competitive again.